Rudolph is Delightful in First Stage’s Musical

× Expand First Stage ‘Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer: The Musical’ First Stage's ‘Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer: The Musical’

What can anyone say about Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer? Yes, he has a very shiny nose. And yes. You can even say it glows. And even better that, you can see it all happen onstage in the absolutely delightful production of Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer: The Musical now at First Stage

For those old enough to remember (myself included), this musical is based on the 1964 TV special. And 50 yeas later, it still holds a timeless charm for the “big kids” in the audiences as well as the young ones being introduced to this very special reindeer. And the messages are just as important today as they were back then: how does someone, anyone fit in when they don’t? And that’s what makes Rudolph’s journey—along with his “misfit” friends—all the more entertaining to watch. (The best measure of hat is how an audience full of active, excited children were completely quiet and mesmerized during the opening weekend Saturday’s performance.)

Director Jeff Frank and his creative team make the staging magical with the flawless attention to every single detail found in the movie. For those growing up on the TV version, it’s all there—and more: the retro-looking set for Christmas Town, the costumes down to the pointy elf shoes and a perfect replica of the Abominable Snowman (yes, that’s the kinda sorta scary part).

Beloved Characters

And the cast of adult actors and young actors do a great job of recreating the beloved characters, even down to the unique voices. As Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus, David Flores and Karen Estrada are just like their TV counterparts down to their vocal interpretations. J.T. Backes is hilarious as the cranky Boss Elf with his grinding voice. Ditto for Zach Woods’ spot-on take as literal silver and gold digger Yukon Cornelius. Both actors are just so funny to watch.

Stay on top of the news of the day

Subscribe to our free, daily e-newsletter to get Milwaukee's latest local news, restaurants, music, arts and entertainment and events delivered right to your inbox every weekday, plus a bonus Week in Review email on Saturdays. SIGN UP

And there’s some impressive acting by the Gold Cast young actors; Maryn Davis gives “misfit” elf Hermey an entirely different spin as a high energy, determined outcast looking to find himself. And as Rudolph, Silvia Stoeger simply soars, changing up effortlessly from Rudolph’s natural voice to the “Rudolph with-mud-on-his-nose voice. Even dressed in the reindeer costume, we sense Rudolph’s feelings through movement. Nicely done!

But nothing is going to keep this one-of-a-kind reindeer grounded. Not a blizzard to drive Santa’s sleigh. Not being labeled a “misfit” who does find his way home. And not covering up that famous nose. This is, after all, Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer. And it lights up this well-drone production just in time for the holiday season.

Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer: The Musical runs through December 24 at the Marcus Center’s Todd Wehr Theatre, Riverwalk Entrance. Run time: approximately 75 minutes plus a 15-minute intermission. Recommended for ages 3 end up. For more information, call the Box Office: (414) 267-2961 or visit firststage.org.