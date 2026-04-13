Skylight Music Theatre is ‘ROCKIN’’

× Expand Photo by Mark Frohna Skylight Rockin Midsummer Nights Dream 2026 (I. to r) Lucas Drube (Lysander), Nathaniel Contreras (Demetrius), Serena Vasquez (Hermia), Logan Grace (Helena), top Frankie Breit (Oberon), and Lainey Techtmann (Puck) in Skylight Music Theatre’s production of A ROCKIN’ Midsummer Night’s Dream running April 10 through 26, 2026.

William Shakespeare is back on stage. Again. But this time, the Bard’s classic iambic pentameter is set to a contemporary rock (‘n roll) beat in the professional world premiere of A ROCKIN’ Midsummer Night’s Dream at Skylight Music Theatre. And what a highly entertaining ROCKINstravaganza it is!

This timeless comedy mixing magic with reality now adds music in a way that expands and explores the feelings of the characters at the heart of this Dream. Hermia is being forced by her father to marry Demetrius, when she really loves Lysander, which her father forbids. Helena loves Demetrius, but he pursues Hermia. The Duke of Athens, Theseus, gives Hermia an ultimatum: marry Demetrius or live life as a nun. So Hermia and Lysander, plot to run away to the forest on the outskirts of Athens that just happens to be enchanted. Got all that?

The magical merriment really begins when Oberon, King of the Fairies, mistakenly cast spells with the “help” of his mischievous sidekick, Puck. The two couples fall into a dreamlike state falling in love with the wrong person. And Oberon’s wife, Titania, falls in love with a mortal, Nick Bottom, now transformed (mistakenly by Puck) with the head of a donkey. The mistaken identities and confusion between what’s real and a dream only serve to heighten the challenges and irrational actions of this thing called “love.”

Catchy Tunes

Expand Photo by Mark Frohna Skylight Rockin Midsummer Nights Dream 2026 (I. to r) Front line: Zoah Hirano (Peaseblossom), Finley Brown (Orchid), Saum Seyed (Nick Bottom), Alexus Coleman (Cobweb), Averi Lauren Grier (Moth), back line: Jillian Vogedes (Mustardseed), and Stephanie Staszak (Titania) in Skylight Music Theatre’s production of A ROCKIN’ Midsummer Night’s Dream running April 10 through 26, 2026.

Eric Svejcar wrote the music as well as adapted and wrote additional lyrics along with the show’s director, Skylight Artistic Director Michael Unger, who also came up with the show’s concept. Blending the Bard’s own writings with their additions has created some catchy tunes, like “I Can Do That Too” which sounds straight out of a Disney musical. And performed by the multitalented Saum Seyed as Nick Bottom becomes a cornerstone for much of the humor and comic relief in Dream.

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But the entire cast of 28 excel in their roles, with much credit going to Unger and the Skylight for incorporating UWM Peck School of the Arts students into the production in various supporting roles. The student actors’ vocals are strong and confident, as seen with Lucas Drube’s Lysander in a duet with Serena Vasquez as Hermia in the touching ballad, “The Course of True Love.” Logan Grace makes Helena the perfect comedic foil in the lovestruck antics and has a voice that soars and resonates.

But the other “adult” leads are just as good: Jackey Boelkow (Hippolyta) and Joe Picchetti (Theseus), Frankie Breit (Oberon) and Stephanie Staszak ((Titania), Jesse Weinberg (Egeus) and Zach Thomas Woods (Peter Qiuince). Lainey Techtmann’s Puck is spot-on, the merry prankster with the right amount of mischief and mayhem to keep it funny.

But this is, after all, Shakespeare, and to borrow one famous line, “all’s well that ends well.” And borrowing another of his famous lines, “if music be the food of love, play on.” That perfectly sums up this creatively reimagined staging. Merge music with love, and even with Shakespeare, you can be rockin’ the night away.

A ROCKIN’ Midsummer Night’s Dream runs through April 26 in the Broadway Theatre Center’s Cabot Theatre, 158 N. Broadway, Milwaukee. Approximate run time: two hours, 20 minutes plus a 20-minute intermission. Recommended for ages six and up. Please Note: this production includes play violence and comedic death, haze and fog, strobe effects and loud weather cues. This production also briefly includes a leashed dog on stage. For more information, call the Box Office at: (414) 291-7800, or visit: www.skylightmusictheatre.org