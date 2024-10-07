Skylight Music Theatre’s Thoroughly Modern ‘Waitress’

× Expand Photo by Mark Frohna Skylight Music Theatre's ‘Waitress’ Skylight Music Theatre's ‘Waitress’

“Sugar. Butter Flour.” The main ingredients to make a pie. But not just any pie. One of master pie baker Jenna’s pies in the delightful, thoroughly modern musical, Waitress, now appearing at Skylight Music Theatre.

Based on the 2007 film, Waitress the musical takes its source material to higher, or make that “pie-er” heights. (couldn’t resist). The ingredients refrain is heard throughout this highly entertaining production as a remixer of what motivates Jenner as she dreams up all sorts of zany names for her delicious concoctions while dealing with her troubled life: an abusive husband her takes all her tips along with her self-esteem and early on, Jenna then finds out she’s pregnant. Unhappily so. Until she meets her new male gynecologist, Dr. Pomatter, and they fall into an affair. Pieces included.

Jenna’s only hope in sorting all this out? Enter the upcoming pie baking contest, win the top prize and leave her husband.

It all sounds complicated. And it is. But the lighthearted approach with a clever, smart score by singer songwriter Sara Bareilles balances the serious with the playful in a way that engages and entertains amid the ongoing drama. Numbers like “Club Knocked Up” add comic relief to Jenna’s situation while “It Only Takes a Taste” plays on the pie innuendoes between palette and doctor.

Neurotic but Determined to Love

And while the characters can seem one dimensional (abusive husband, kooky sidekicks, ornery customer), the cast does a great job of mining their roles for all it’s worth, vocally and otherwise. Julia Levinson’s Jenna is all parts soft yet determined, insecure yet passionate and with a voice that soars. She pairs well with Matthew Kaceergis as Dr. Pomatter, neurotic but determined to love her.

Even the supporting roles are just as strong: Andrew Vaarela as Cal, the thought talking, soft hearted cook; and Jenna’s sidekicks, Dawn (Alex Merkel) and Becky (Raven Monique Dockery). In a tricky part, Jared Brandt Hoover gives abusive husband Earl plenty of macho swagger while balancing his deep-seated insecurities to great dramatic effect. And in a standout comic turn, Brade Bradshaw is simply too funny for words as the lovesick, determined suitor of Dawn. And their shared love of historical re-enactments truly has be seen to be thoroughly appreciated and enjoyed.

And then there’s the big question: will Jenna win the pie-baking contest and finally leave her husband? Despite the rushed feel of its tacked on ending, Waitress is every bit as satisfying and filling as grabbing the last piece of pie—especially when no one’s looking. It’s that kind of satisfying.

Waitress runs through October 27 in the Cabot Theatre at the Broadway Theatre Center, 158 N. Broadway, Milwaukee. Run time: two hours, 30 minutes including a 15-minute intermission. Recommended for ages 13 and up. Please note: This production contains simulated acts of domestic abuse, violence and sexually suggestive interactions. For more information, call the Box Office at: 414-291-7800, or visit skylightmusictheatre.org.