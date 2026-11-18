× Expand Photo by Mark Frohna "Big" - Skylight Music Theatre 2026 David Flores (Mr. MacMillan) and Zach Thomas Woods (Josh Baskin) in Skylight Music Theatre’s production of Big: The Musical, running November 13 through December 27, 2026.

Few Broadway musicals carry the name recognition of Big, based on the heartwarming 1988 film starring Tom Hanks. The plot revolves around a 12-year-old boy, Josh Baskin (Milo Eull), who goes to a traveling carnival with his family and finds a Zoltar fortune-telling machine. He puts in a quarter and asks to be “big.”

At first, nothing happens. The following morning, however, Josh wakes up to find his body transformed into that of a 30-year-old. So begins one of the most unique (and beloved) coming-of-age stories in contemporary film.

After Josh scares his mother half to death by appearing as an adult, he leaves home and soon is confronted by all sorts of real-world obstacles. He is assisted by his savvy best friend, Billy, who is able to keep his wits about him during this unreal situation. Billy realizes the possibilities of having a friend who can drive, drink, and (in his mind) do whatever he wants. There are no more parents telling him what to do. So, they decide to take the train to New York City.

Once Billy departs to return to school, Josh wanders into an FAO Schwartz toy store and quickly meets the man who will change his life. Anyone who has seen the film “Big” will recall the famous “dance sequence” between the two men. They find an enormous set of piano keys sitting on the floor and begin playing “Chopsticks.” Soon Josh is offered a job (as an executive, no less!) by the man, who owns a local toy company.

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Musical Faces Challenges That Film Escaped

In the film, the musical notes played by Tom Hanks were legendary. But a successful musical needs many more songs than that. The 1996 musical, with a book by John Weidman and songs by David Shire and Richard Maltby, Jr., proved to falter in this respect. Big: The Musical was nominated for five Tony Awards but failed to win even one. Broadway critics noted that the musical lacked the charm of the famous film, and the score was also problematic. (Both the film and the musical have identical plots.) The musical closed on Broadway without making a profit.

However, Milwaukee’s Skylight Music Theatre overcomes many of these challenges, with a production that proves to be a worthy alternative to the season’s typical holiday entertainments. This production features the high-energy talents of Zach Thomas Woods, an accomplished Milwaukee actor who shines in the starring role. His seemingly zany antics are first met with apprehension by his co-workers at the toy company, which is owned by Mr. MacMillan (an excellent David Flores). Paul, one of the company’s rising stars (Frankie Breit), senses a competitor in his midst. Another key employee, Susan (Brianna Bauch), starts to fall for Josh.

Bauch is very believable as the twice-burned girlfriend who is afraid to trust her romantic instincts. She also displays excellent vocal talents throughout, especially in her solo number, “Dancing All the Time.” She and Josh make a cute—if unlikely—couple.

Meanwhile, Josh’s friend Billy (a marvelous Ira Kindkeppel-Longden) has been working to locate another Zoltar machine. By the time he finds one, Josh is hesitant to return to his old self. He is torn between his attraction to Susan and the responsibility-free childhood of his former self. During a disastrous cocktail party with Susan’s friends, Josh realizes that this life requires emotional skills that are beyond what a 12-year-old can offer.

While all of this unfolds onstage, “Big” is punctuated with a few excellent songs. These include the opening sequence, the theme of which is similar to “What’s the Matter with Kids Today?” from Bye, Bye Birdie. Also noteworthy is the Act I closer, “Cross the Line,” and an Act II ballad, “Stop Time,” sung by Josh’s mother (Carmen Risi). However, the musical contains 24 songs, most of which are easily forgettable.

The family-friendly show is recommended for ages 9 and up. However, children younger than teens are likely to lose interest during the 2 hour and 35-minute show (including one intermission).

The show’s visual appeal includes the 1980s-style costumes (by Tiffany Howards) a series of sets (by designer Jonathan Berg-Einhorn), colorful lighting (by John “Smooch” Medina) and city sounds (by Sarah Ramos).

Big Cast, Big Production Numbers

Expand Photo by Mark Frohna "Big" - Skylight Music Theatre 2026 Center row: Shawn Holmes (Ensemble), David Flores (Mr. MacMillan), Brianna Bauch (Susan Lawrence) and company in Skylight Music Theatre’s production of Big: The Musical, running November 13 through December 27, 2026.

The large cast is ably directed by Skylight Artistic Director Michael Unger. The show’s complex production numbers are particularly satisfying, with credit shared by choreographer Tori Watson and music director David Bonofiglio. A live orchestra (located in the pit) is an impressive element that contributes to the show’s Broadway-style feel. The adult ensemble is accompanied by a younger troupe, led on opening night by the Coaster Cast. They performed flawlessly, led by Harper Fornstedt as young Josh’s heartthrob, Cynthia Benson.

Other onstage notables include Shawn Holmes (who is basically unrecognizable as the forbidding Zoltar); Brandite Reed as Josh’s secretary; and Joe Picchetti as Josh’s dad. All of these actors join the ensemble when necessary.

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Adding to the fun is a real-size Zoltar machine in the Skylight theater lobby. Put in a couple of bucks, and your wish will be granted.

Whether you give Zoltar a spin or not, audiences at Big are sure to be granted one wish – to be completely entertained by this fantasy-filled production

“Big” runs through December 27 in the Cabot Theatre inside the Broadway Theatre Center, 158 N. Broadway St. For tickets, visit skylightmusictheatre.org, or call the box office at 414-291-7800.