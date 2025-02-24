Skylight’s Stylishly Immersive Musical Horror

× Expand Photo by Mark Frohna Frankenstein: The Musical

Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein is the perfect source material for an epic, over-the-top stage opera. There’s an overwhelming sense of power about the search for the creation of life from re-animated biological material in the late 17th century. Skylight Music Theatre harnesses some of the power of Shelly’s story with impressive visuals that stalk their way through a condensed 90-minute stage narrative that covers many of the basic themes covered in the original novel.

Seth K. Hale brings a strong sense of human gravity to the title role of Dr. Frankenstein, an early 19th century scientist who has discovered the secret of life and decided to use it to reanimate a humanoid creature with the use of electricity. Miss Kyle Blair brings a towering, powerful presence to the stage in the role of Frankenstein’s creature.

The musical theater adaptation hits on some of the biggest themes in the novel with occasional excursions that feel a bit superfluous in places. A solo by Frankenstein’s father s nice enough, but it feels a bit awkward in the overall rhythm of the drama. Better to focus a bit more on the relationship between Frankenstein and his love Elizabeth. Stephanie Staszak does a remarkable job lending the stage warmth and tenderness in the role of a woman who is deeply concerned with the distance she’s feeling from the doctor.

The visuals for the show are a flashy combination of furniture, scenery and well-executed animated projections which provide a richly immersive atmosphere for a very powerful horror s tory. Scenic designer Jonathan Berg-Einhorn has cleverly crafted a gorgeous performance space that contrasts the grand architecture of human intention with the shadowy darkness of reckless human ambition.

Skylight Music Theatre’s production of Frankenstein: The Musical runs through March 9 at Broadway Theatre Center. For ticket reservations and more, visit skylightmusictheatre.org.