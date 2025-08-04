Small-Town Summer Brings Romanic Heat to American Players Theatre’s “Picnic”

× Expand Photo by Dan Norman Picnic (2025) - American Players Theatre Alina Taber, Rasell Holt, Dee Dee Batteast, Colleen Madden & Triney Sandoval in 'Picnic' with American Players Theatre (2025)

It’s surprising that, in its nearly 50 years of production, American Players Theatre has never thought to focus its efforts on staging Picnic, William Inge’s blistering look at small-town Midwestern culture. Written in 1953, Picnic explored some racy themes at the time.

Today, of course, Picnic seems about as steamy as an episode of TV’s “Sesame Street.”

Robbed of its more salacious overtones, Picnic still remains an excellent choice for American Players Theatre. The play is mounted in the outdoor Hill Theatre, under the direction of Brenda DeVita. It opened in July and continues through September 13.

The now-tame aspects of this drama make it palatable for teens as well as adults, and families should definitely consider adding this play to their roster of APT shows. (Very young children may not be interested in the plot, except for a brief fight scene between two young women (!) and a few other action-packed moments.)

Inge’s play will bring nostalgic overtones to audiences who lived in that era. The set consists of the two back porches of facing homes, with one backyard between them (gorgeously designed by Takeshi Kata). Every inch of these weathered homes has been modeled to perfection, including the front steps leading up to the house occupied by Madge (Alina Taber), her little sister Millie (Kelly Simmons) and their mother Flo (played by APT staple Tracy Michelle Arnold). Across the way from them lives Mrs. Potts (Dee Dee Batteast) and her unseen, elderly mother. As the adult women chat, Mrs. Potts eventually takes a fresh quart of bottled milk from her stoop inside.

Another ghost from the past is the arrival of Bomber, the morning paperboy (Isaac Daniel). Daniel makes the most of his minor role, as he stops his bicycle long enough to flip rolled newspapers onto the back porches. He teases the younger Kelly and dreams of a date with the beautiful Madge.

Newspapers are a daily occurrence in this small Kansas town, even on Labor Day. So is the sound of a train whistle. Its plaintive sound is heard before the play starts and at several points within the play (sound design by Andrew Hansen).

Actor Paul Newman Marks Broadway Debut in Picnic

Picnic was well-known in its time, earning a Pulitzer Prize and a pair of Tony Awards. Two years later it was made into a popular film, starring William Holden and Kim Novak. Holden received an Academy Award for his role, as did another actress, Susan Strasberg. It is interesting to note that Picnic marked the Broadway debut of actor Paul Newman. He was originally cast as Alan, Madge’s wealthy boyfriend, before taking over the role of Hal.

As a playwright, Inge is known for chronicling the intricacies of small-town Midwestern life. He grew up in the Midwest, and his familiarity with these character “types” bring a lifelike realism to his plays. He focused on ordinary daily activities played out by ordinary people.

In Picnic, Inge suggests a simmering sexual tension that often went unfulfilled in a society that valued propriety. Strict societal rules in the 1950s make life difficult for men-less women (such a Flo and Mrs. Potts), as well as a cluster of unmarried schoolteachers. The teachers frequently socialize among themselves to prevent any unwanted gossip from reaching the school.

One of the schoolteachers, however, has a longtime beau. Howard (APT favorite Triney Sandoval) is a local business owner who can’t let the holiday go by without taking sips from a flask. He encourages his girlfriend, Miss Sydney (played by another favorite, Colleen Madden), to join him. After repeatedly resisting his suggestions, Miss Sydney finally gives in. Saying that she can’t hold her liquor is a vast understatement, and hilarity ensues.

Everything Shifts When Hal Comes to Town

Expand Photo by Dan Norman Picnic (2025 - American Players Theatre Colin Covert & Rasell Holt in 'Picnic' performed by American Players Theatre (2025)

Meanwhile, a handsome drifter has rolled into town. Hal Carter, a stranger, asks Mrs. Potts for a job in exchange for breakfast. She agrees, and even washes his filthy clothes while he works, bare-chested, in the summer heat. Hal (Rasell Holt) eventually meets her neighbors.

It’s interesting that director Brenda DeVita has chosen a Black actor to portray Hal. He stands out, both physically and intellectually, as an outsider in this otherwise all-white town. Eventually, Hal falls for Madge, often referred to as the “prettiest girl in town.” That doesn’t sit well with her local boyfriend, Alan (Colin Covert). Alan is part of a respected, wealthy family in the area, and he has had his eye on Madge for some time. In order to rid himself of Hal, he convinces local police that Hal has stolen his car. Hal flees to the railroad tracks.

At this point, Madge refuses to follow her pre-destined future with Alan. He has shown his true colors, and Madge is stunned at Alan’s indifference to Hal, his old fraternity brother. She packs a suitcase and decides to join Hal. Her mother knows all too well how a story like hers will likely end. She speaks from experience when predicting that Madge will end up heartbroken. Madge refuses to listen and runs off.

The production of Picnic staged at American Players Theatre appears entirely fresh for a play written in the 1950s. An excellent cast of actors keep the story afloat from beginning to end. Assisting in the production department are period costumes (by Holly Payne), lighting (by Dawn Chiang) and music (by composer Andrew Hansen). All aspects of production are executed at a very high level. Fight scenes are coordinated by Jeb burns, with some lovely backyard dance steps by choreographer Brian Cowing.

“Picnic” is performed In the outdoor Hill Theater through September 13, at American Players Theatre in Spring Green. The play runs a bit more than two hours, with an intermission. For tickets, go online to americanplayers.org, or call the box office at 608-588-2361.