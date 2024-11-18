So Much to See and Hear at Skylight’s ‘Oliver!’

× Expand Photo by Mark Frohna Skylight Music Theatre's ‘Oliver!’ Skylight Music Theatre's ‘Oliver!’

Poor Oliver Twist! He’s an 11-year-old orphan living in the brutal workhouses of 1800s London, surviving on the foul gruel served to all the boys. But he’s the courageous one who dares ask for more. And that’s where the adventure begins in this throughly delightful and utterly charming musical production of Oliver! now playing at Skylight Music Theatre.

Based on the 1838 novel by Charles Dickens, Lionel Bart’s book simplifies the original story yet adds so many of the now recognizable songs, also written by Bart. For the older “kids” in the audience (count me in) it’s wonderfully nostalgic to hear such classic tunes as “Who Will Buy?”, “Consider Yourself” and “I’d Do Anything” among many other Broadway standards. And for the younger generations, there so much to see and hear for the first time as well as enjoy in Skylight’s top-notch production of this beloved story with the orphan at heart.

Since it’s Dickens, there are a number of twists and turns as Oliver runs for his very life after the audacious request. He’s caught and sold to the local undertaker, only to run away again, This time to London. That’s where things take a turn as he teams up with a band of pickpockets lead by “master” Fagin and his sidekick, the Artful Dodger. Oliver’s true identity is eventually revealed. The journey toward the “Big Reveal” is so much fun to watch, and filled with suspense, given underlying darkness that surrounds the young Oliver.

× Expand Photo by Mark Frohna Skylight Music Theatre's ‘Oliver!’ Skylight Music Theatre's ‘Oliver!’

First-Rate Staging

Credit this first-rate staging to a stand out cast of adult actors and a cast of young actors (there are two young people casts that alternate performances; opening night had the Piccadilly Cast). Skylight Artistic Director Michael Unger directs Oliver! with such precision that everything on stage works seamlessly. The choreography by Stephanie Staszak gives the staging a euphoric lift, which only adds to those hummable classics.

Stay on top of the news of the day

Subscribe to our free, daily e-newsletter to get Milwaukee's latest local news, restaurants, music, arts and entertainment and events delivered right to your inbox every weekday, plus a bonus Week in Review email on Saturdays. SIGN UP

And what a a superb cast of actors! As Oliver, Gus Kolbe does a fine job of balancing the darkness surrounding Oliver with his inner courage which helps to survive. So many standout performances: Rachel Schoenecker as Nancy with a voice that dazzles; Jared Brandt Hoover as her abusive partner, Bill Sikes, who is as sinister and scary as they come. But it’s Randall Dodge as Fagin who completely captivates the stage. He does it all and more: funny, serious, caring, desperate, vulnerable, scheming. Dodge truly embodies the spirit of this complex character and elevates the production with his remarkable performance.

As the holidays approach, Oliver! is a timely reminder of the timeless need to find a sense of belonging— wherever that journey takes us. Just like Oliver Twist.

× Expand Photo by Mark Frohna Skylight Music Theatre's ‘Oliver!’ Skylight Music Theatre's ‘Oliver!’

Oliver! runs through December 29 in the Broadway Theatre Center’s Cabot Theatre, 158 N. Broadway, Milwaukee. Run time: two hours, 30 minutes with a 15-minute intermission. Recommended for ages eight and up. Please Note: this performance contains a small amount of safely staged, simulated violence, an inoperable stage weapon, loud sound cues, theatrical haze, and strobe lights. Additionally, there are two deaths portrayed—one onstage and one offstage. For more information, call the Box Office at: 414-291-7800, or visit skylightmusictheatre.org.