Stay a Night at the ‘Bed and Breakfast of the Damned’

“It’s a very sexy play,” was the warning given by director Jaimelyn Gray and playwright Cameron McNary for The Constructivists’ upcoming production: the world premiere of Bed and Breakfast of the Damned. Just in time for Halloween, this zombie-apocalypse-turned-door-slamming-farce is sure to—as McNary expressed is his hope—“utterly wreck” audiences.

McNary is a playwright based on the east coast, but he and Gray know one another from their time as colleagues at the Utah Shakespeare Festival in the late ‘90s. Jump forward 20 years, McNary invited Gray to read the stage directions at a Zoom reading of BBotD amidst the Covid-19 pandemic, and Gray said that afterwards, she immediately knew, “Milwaukee would love this play.”

“A lot of people are familiar with our work by now,” Gray said of The Constructivists, where she heads as artistic director. “We go deep and dark. So, I think from my perspective, [this play] is an opportunity for us as a company to show our funny bone—show how funny we actually can be… even if it is still bloody and horrible and filled with gore.”

“Yes! A lot of people die,” McNary chimed in.

Near-Death Experiences

When asked about the rehearsal process thus far, McNary said, “I am a very persnickety playwright, and right now I’m a very happy playwright.” As a world premiere, the creative process involves not only blocking around innumerable door slams and near-death experiences, but also script changes and adjustments to the story as needed. This is the first time BBotD will be performed on its feet (and sometimes falling over couches), so there are various kinks to work out.

“The play is [soon] going to stop being mine so much, and they [the rest of the team] will start to take ownership,” McNary continued. “I’m looking forward to seeing what happens when it gets out of my grasp, even though, instinctually, I absolutely hate that.”

“I will wrangle it from his cold, dead hands,” Gray added.

“Yep, and that’s part of why I wanted to work so badly with her,” McNary promptly replied. “I’m setting the edges of the sandbox, and Jaimelyn is giving everyone the maximum amount of freedom to do with the sand whatever they will. The results have been pretty phenomenal thus far, and they’re only going to get better. I want to leave room for the director and the actors and the design team to surprise the hell out of me.”

Making Discoveries

As director, Gray has wrought a balance between staying true to McNary’s vision and encouraging her actors to make their own discoveries. “I feel like when things come from their instincts,” she said, “you get a better performance. … And what I appreciate about Cameron’s play [is] the language. It is very specific in its structure and its play. So, while giving actors the space to play, I am still insistent upon them using their text.”

So, why a farce? And a zombie one, at that? “I wanted to write a farce as a form of exercise,” McNary admitted, “because they are hard to write, and I wanted to see what it was like to write one. I was watching a lot of Fawlty Towers at the time… and I was also watching a lot of The Walking Dead at the time…” A genre-crossover that was unexpectedly ripe for the picking!

Farces are built on secrets. “So, if someone hiding in a closet that you’re not supposed to be having sex with is a juicy secret,” McNary explained, “then someone hiding in a closet that you’re not supposed to have sex with—with a zombie bite—is a much juicier secret.”

You may be wondering if this play could possibly be as funny as McNary and Gray have made it out to be, and as one who has been so lucky as to read Bed and Breakfast of the Damned, I can tell you: it is. As is The Constructivists’ way, tickets are just $20.

The Constructivists will present Bed and Breakfast of the Damned, October 25-November 7 at the r’s Studio Theatre. For more, visit theconstructivists.org.