Still Human: On Skylight Music Theatre’s Holiday Production of ‘Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat’

Mason Hanizeski is the 24-year-old Greendale native who’s playing the title role in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Skylight Music Theatre’s holiday production running November 14 through December 28 at the Cabot Theatre. With his recent BFA in Music Theatre from Illinois’ Wesleyan University, he gave an endearing performance last season as Romeo in Skylight’s world premiere of the musical Juliet and Romeo.

Stephanie Staszak is the new production’s 34-year-old choreographer. Like Hanizeski, she’s a Greendale High School grad. As Skylight’s director of artistic operations, she’s active in casting. She’d seen the young actor in Grease at Greendale and asked him to audition for Romeo because, she says, “Michael needed a handsome-looking young man who could sing.” Hanizeski was acting at a dinner theatre in Denali National Park in Alaska when Staszak tracked him down.

Michael is Skylight’s artistic director Michael Unger, the director of Juliet and Romeo and Joseph. “I called Mason in because of how great he was as Romeo, and how perfect I knew he’d be as Joseph,” he says as I talk with all three artists about the upcoming production of the Rice and Webber mega-hit.

“I’m relatively new to the Milwaukee professional theatre scene,” Hanizeski begins, “and the people I’ve gotten to meet and work with here have been such a joy, such positive energy and fun, and I think audiences are going to see that onstage.”

“There’s not one line of spoken dialogue,” Unger says about Joseph. “It’s all music, which means it’s almost all choreography, as well. Stephanie’s job is gargantuan.”

Wide Range of Styles

Staszak lists the musical’s genres, as varied as country western, jazz, calypso, French cabaret and ‘50s Elvis Presley. “And the show has 32 people on stage,” she marvels, “including 14 children. There’s a wide range of comfort levels with dance. But that’s been a blast. It’s a great group of humans.”

Choreography and performance are Staszak’s primary disciplines. “Greendale Community Theatre is where I started,” she says. She was cast in Greendale’s 2007 production of Joseph. She’s choreographed for First Stage, Sunset Playhouse, and a range of area high schools. She knows homegrown talent. And while juggling her management tasks, she performs annually in Skylight’s mainstage shows.

Lyricist Tim Rice was 20 and composer Andrew Lloyd Webber was 17 when they created the original Joseph as a 15-minute pop cantata for a boys’ school in London. They expected nothing more from it until their success with Jesus Christ Superstar encouraged them to develop it commercially.

“I just love how fun it is,” says Unger, “and how it doesn’t apologize for having fun. One of my goals is to make every holiday show a great big family fun fest, and this is certainly that. It has very emotional moments but it’s mostly hilarity and antics.”

Teaching Young Artists

Unger’s wife Janet Metz starred as the Narrator in a several years-long-production of the show opposite Johnny Osmond as Joseph. There’s a CD of that show which, says Unger, “Many young artists have learned how to sing from.” Now Metz is sharing her insights with Laura Parazynski as the Narrator.

The story comes from Genesis. “I was with my little cousin yesterday,” Staszak says. “She’d just heard the story of Joseph in school. She was learning about the Egyptian gods. One of the kids in the cast also said his lessons in school were about this.”

“Bring your families!” Unger urges. “They won’t get the same experience watching a movie or TV show as they’ll get in a room with three 350 strangers sharing this communal event. It’s in three dimensions, the highest definition possible, a show with this much joy, balanced with very strong emotional moments, shared in a communal experience!”

Hanizeski crystalizes that idea: “It’s the exchange of energy that happens between the audience and the people onstage. We’re going to have fun and you’re going to have fun and we’re going to have fun together.”

“And there’s no other theatre in the world like the Cabot,” Unger continues. “You can’t go wrong walking into that room. The experience of coming to this sacred place, sacred to many people, is very special.”

I’ve just had the joy of performing in the Cabot in Fiddler on the Roof. Like many current Milwaukee shows, it was in collaboration with Violins of Hope, the organization which rescued and repaired violins that had belonged to the Holocaust’s Jewish victims.

Unger summarizes: “It’s like what Avshalom Weinstein said when he came to the Fiddler rehearsal to bring the Violins of Hope to us. He said that there were art happenings every day, multiple times a day, in the concentration camps and the ghettos—concerts, plays, readings, poetry—to remind them that they were still human in a world where they were being dehumanized.”

That’s why theatre matters.

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat runs Nov. 14-Dec. 28 @158 N. Broadway in the Third Ward. Visit SkylightMusicTheatre.org or call 414-291-7800 for information and reservations.