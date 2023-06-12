Summit Players’ Brisk Burst of ‘Macbeth’

× Expand Photo: A.J. Magoon/Summit Players Theatre Summit Players Theatre 'Macbeth' Summit Players Theatre 'Macbeth'

One of Shakespeare’s most popular tragedies manifests itself in brisk bursts of outdoor drama this summer as the Summit Players present Macbeth. Cole Conrad wields an uneasy energy in the role of the Scottish general who falls victim to fate and ambition. Maya Danks lends considerable gravity to the role of Lady Macbeth. Danks’ strength in the role underscores the character’s influence in bringing about the tragedy and murder that come to bathe ancient Scotland in blood.

Director/adaptor Maureen Kilmurry manages a faithful and classic rendering of the tragedy in a format that is streamlined enough to get all of the important details across without being so oversimplified as to lose all of the might and magic and mystery of the full-length script. Amelia Strahan’s costuming conjures. the basic iconography of an ancient political drama to the stage without over-encumbering the actors with a lot of unnecessary details. Scenic designer Carl Eiche works with a few beautifully-rendered backdrops to lock-in the location of the action without attempting to distract from the natural beauty of the park.

Rushing across the stage in just a little over one hour’s time, the Summit Players’ staging focuses itself quite narrowly on the forward momentum of the drama with minimal set and costuming. Blood bursts forth on the stage via red streamers. Swords are mimed amidst the sound effects of clashing blades in fight choreography by Christopher Elst which is a LOT more effective than it has any right to be. As always with Summit, the audience serves as the sound of wind, birds and other atmospheric effects to amplify the presence of the outdoor drama.

The Summit Players’ production of Macbeth runs through Aug. 19 at Wisconsin State Parks. For more information and a complete list of upcoming tour dates, visit summitplayerstheatre.com/calendar.