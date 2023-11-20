The Best Christmas Pageant Ever Returns to First Stage This Holiday Season

× Expand The Best Christmas Pageant Ever - The Musical

This winter, First Stage presents The Best Christmas Pageant Ever, a high-energy, wholesome comedy for all ages. This production has been adapted many times, each time bringing more positive energy to the holidays. This year’s production stars many talented young people who present a message of love and empathy.

This show was chosen for its overwhelming popularity and timelessness.

“First Stage first produced this title in 1990, and they’ve done numerous adaptations over the years, bringing it back into rotation regularly. People love it, myself included. It’s hugely popular,” says Molly Rhode, director and choreographer. “The young people work their tails off to reach the high bar of the professional adults. And the design team is top notch working with first class artisans in all the shops. It’s collaborative, joyful, and fun.”

This upcoming show is one of First Stage’s biggest productions and hopes to invoke holiday feelings just as large. “There’s the hugeness of it, the comedy, the joy. It’s such a large show, 29 people in the cast and 22 are young people, 44 total with the double casting, so the stage is jam packed,” says Rhode. “The energy is infectious. The young people drive the show, and they are the stars.”

Encouraging Young Actors

First Stage is known for creating an environment for young people to thrive. The result is a mutually enjoyable experience for every side of the show. “It’s an incredible group. So dedicated. Such a high level of excellence. The young people work their tails off to reach the high bar of the professional adults. The design team is top notch working with first class artisans in all the shops,” says Rhode. “There’s lots of laughing. If we can crack ourselves up every day, then we’re doing something right.

For Rhode, this particular show is personal, as she participated in the 1990 production as 13-year-old narrator. “I suppose this is the single show title I’ve worked on the most often in my career. It keeps coming back around! I was in the 1990 production when I was 13 years old. I played the Pageant Narrator and I fell in love with the story back then,” says Rhode. “This musical version is truly stellar. Revisiting this version after 5 years has been a real treat. I’ve had many full circle moments with this show, but I never tire of it.”

The show is an all-ages invitation to experience a simple reminder. “The message of empathy, inclusion, and loving your neighbor is always, always important and impactful. Extending grace to those around us, and to ourselves as well, is a lesson we all need again and again,” says Rhode. “It’s a privilege to see these young people grow and thrive and see First Stage’s mission of life skills through stage skills play out before my eyes. Don’t miss it. It might be another five years before it comes around again, and this is a really special one. I promise, you wanna be there.”

First Stage’sThe Best Christmas Pageant Ever runs at the Marcus Performing Arts Center’s Todd Wehr Theater from Nov. 24 to Dec. 24. For tickets and more information, visit firststage.org/events-tickets/2023-24-season/the-best-christmas-pageant-ever-the-musical.