The Burly Bachelors of ‘Lumberjacks in Love’

× Expand Photo by Mark Fronha Milwaukee Rep ‘Lumberjacks in Love’ Ryan Cappleman, Doc Heide, Joe Picchetti and Chase Stoeger in the Milwaukee Rep's ‘Lumberjacks in Love’

What’s a lumberjack in love supposed to do while living the bachelor life? Well, sing and dance and have an uproariously good time, as in the hilarious production of Lumberjacks in Love playing at the Milwaukee Rep’s Stackner Cabaret.

Think the north woods of Wisconsin in 1912, where this quartet of quirky, burly men revere their singlehood yet are pining (yep, bad pun) for the “females of feminine persuasion.” From the start this tongue-in-both-cheeks parody, the laughs rolling and rolling like lumber down the river. And it never stops, much to the delight of the audience.

Conceived and written by the highly creative team of the late Fred Alley (book, lyrics, story) and James Kaplan (music, story),—the guys that brought us Guys on Ice—it’s easy to understand why Lumberjacks in Love is so thoroughly entertaining. Only this time, they’ve traded ice fishing and the Packers for tree-cutting and mail-order brides.

High-Energy Hijinks

And that’s where the fun begins and no ever stops amid the high-energy hijinks and shenanigans. When Dirty Bob orders one such bride for Minnesota Slim, these “bark eaters” discover she’s arriving in one day. Slim panics at the thought of imminent matrimony. Muskrat and Moonlight have their own issues: Muskrat’s turning 60 and Moonlight is falling for The Kid, actually a woman masquerading as a man who also pretends to be the mail-order bride. And as the mischievous mayhem spirals, the real “bride” appears, with her own secret agenda. Got all that?

It’s all way too funny thanks to Jeff Herbst’s tight-knit, well-executed direction and this talented ensemble’s perfect comedic timing down to the smallest nonverbal gestures.

The six-member cast excels in their roles and makes this production a joy to watch. Joe Picchetti (Slim), Ryan Cappleman (Dirty Bob), Doc Heide (Muskrat), Chase Stoeger (Moonlight), Eva Nimmer (The Kid) and Molly Rhode (Rosemary Rogers) play off of one another so well that it’s a true team effort. Even the choreography by Herbst and Pam Kriger add to the visual comedy amid Lisa Schlenker’s wonderfully topsy-turvy bunkhouse setting

Who knew lumberjacks in love in the “big sticks” could be so funny and entertaining? Well... now us folks in the “big city” know. And all we have to do is show up, sit down, and laugh the night away.

Lumberjacks in Love runs through January 12 at the Stackner Cabaret, 108 E. Wells St. Running time: two hours including one intermission. Recommended for ages 14 and up. or more information call the Rep Ticket Office at 414-224-9490 or visit milwaukeerep.com.