The Dalai Lama as an American Kid

This month Sunstone Studios presents the world premiere of Amber Regan’s Mandalas and Mirrors. Directed by Christopher Elst, it’s a deep coming-of-age drama that touches on a number of different philosophical topics. Playwright Amber Regan crafts a very complicated portrait of a conservative Christian mother who goes through tremendous personal change when confronted with those from another culture: a couple of Tibetan Buddhists who contact her claiming to believe that one of her children is the next reincarnation of the Dalai Lama.

Max Franks has a cool serenity in the role of the young man who has been identified as the reincarnation of the Dalai Lama. Amber Regan has substantial gravitas as a Christian mother who is trying to understand the weird complexities that her family has been immersed in. Kazoua Thai carries a beautiful serenity about her in the role of one of the Buddhists living next door who tries her best to prepare the Dalai Lama and his family for the major change that is coming in their lives. Delia Regan brings a more traditional American kid vibe to the stage in the role of the Dalai Lama’s twin sister. Nicole Magnusson lends an earthbound empathy to the ensemble in the role of the Dalai Lama’s aunt Heather. Magnusson and Amber Regan share a few very tense moments onstage as the two confront each other in matters pertaining to the family.

It’s an intimate family drama that is granted majestic depth by serene videos and images projected against a white curtain behind the set. Various establishing views of the Himalayas and Buddhist temples serve to establish location once the scene has shifted from the suburban U.S. to Dharamsala where the heart of the drama rests.

Sunstone Studios’ Mandalas and Mirrors runs through June 30 at Sunstone’s space on 127 E. Wells Street. For more information, visit sunstonestudiosmke.com.