‘THE MOORS’ from Renaissance Theaterworks‚ Just In Time for Halloween

Expand Photo by Peter Konerko Sarah Sokolovic

From the playwright who brought Witch to Renaissance Theaterworks comes another mysterious, whimsical show to the Milwaukee theater company this fall. Jen Silverman’s The Moors tells the story of a young governess, a gothic romance, and an unlikely sisterhood. Dark, funny and thought-provoking with Silverman’s clever signature writing, the show has drawn Homeland and Big Little Lies actress Sarah Sokolovic back to Milwaukee to star as Agatha.

Lead actress Sarah Sokolovic is a native Milwaukeean who is excited to return to her hometown for The Moors. Her acting career has taken her to many places, and Milwaukee remains one of her favorites. “I’ve lived on both coasts, in both the North and South, and then for short periods of time a couple of different countries, so I’ve been all over the place, and I think that’s kinda fun,” says Sokolovic. “I didn’t think I was a natural performer, though I loved art and artists. Theater people are generally warm, inviting, diverse in background and fun, so I stuck around because they made me feel like I belonged there. They taught me how to exercise my inner rebel in a productive way. Eventually it became impossible to step away from acting, it was indivisible from my soul.”

Complexity of Character

For Sokolovic, the complexity of her character Agatha provides an interesting dynamic to navigate. Agatha’s resourcefulness and emotional depth has put Sokolovic on an intense journey in getting to know and understand her.

“I enjoy the challenge of playing people who live in their bodies and minds in a very different way than I do. I feel a deep connection with her that I don’t question, but I have endless questions about her. Agatha is beautifully articulate and resourceful. There’s something quite cathartic about experiencing the storm of all that she is, and getting to be the conduit of her spirit is quite a ride,” says Sokolovic. “Right now, I am doing a lot of reading, research, collecting inspiratio, and exploring. My favorite thing to do while preparing is to go through the script with an eye on all the things the character is attached to, positive or negative.”

Stay on top of the news of the day

Subscribe to our free, daily e-newsletter to get Milwaukee's latest local news, restaurants, music, arts and entertainment and events delivered right to your inbox every weekday, plus a bonus Week in Review email on Saturdays. SIGN UP

Sophisticated and Adventurous

Sokolovic’s decision to return to Milwaukee was due to an appreciation for the local theater scene, an excitement to work with Renassiance Theaterworks, and a draw to the complexity of playwright Silverman’s storytelling.

“I find RTW audiences to be quite sophisticated, adventurous, and engaging in a unique way, but I’ve always thought that was true of audiences in Milwaukee. Milwaukee audiences helped shaped me as an actor as much as all the wonderful artists I’ve worked with here have,” says Sokolovic. “The writing is fantastic, and I can’t resist fantastic writing. I think Jen Silverman is quite singular as a storyteller, and her use of language is masterful, it’s a feast for actors. I feel quite well taken care of and inspired by what each cast member brings individually, and you can’t really ask for more than that.”

Audiences can expect an insightful, eerie play with the Renaissance Theaterworks’ charm and mission of performing shows that highlight the stories of women. “Suzan Fete asked me to play Agatha, and Suzan is magical. I’m surrounded by great humans. I love this play. I love this city,” says Sokolovic.

‘THE MOORS’ opens at Renaissance Theaterworks on October 18 at 255 S. Water St. For tickets and more information, visit the website here.