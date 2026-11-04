The New Wisconsin Classic Stage Brings Gertrude Stein’s Avant Garde Opera to Life

× Expand Photo Via Wisconsin Classic Stage - Facebook Wisconsin Classic Stage cast of 'Doctor Faustus Lights the Lights'

There’s a lot of excellent theater in Milwaukee these days, but precious little like the Wisconsin Classic Stage production of Gertrude Stein’s “opera libretto,” Doctor Faustus Lights the Lights. Stein’s script is as radically avant garde today as it was when she composed it in 1938. There’s no way to follow it, in the usual story sense. It’s filled with repetitions and contradictions. Yet I found this young company’s production spellbinding, and the choice to present it heroic. Hats off to executive artistic producer Josh Pohja, who founded the company in 2025.

The staging in the Calvary Presbyterian Church features two long rows of audience seating on each side of a performance space that runs down the middle of the hall, from the foyer to the elevated space where the altar once stood. The choir loft adds a surprise performance space. There’s also standing room for audiences. The show lasts an hour.

While the church’s acoustics made it difficult to understand some lines, it’s also true that that made little difference, since the lines are dreamlike echoes. At first, I searched for meaning. Then I remembered that for Stein, meaning—as is true of so much in life—is what you make it. In that respect, Stein is a bit Brechtian. Or vice versa.

Big Enough Sin?

Doctor Faustus seems to have promised his soul to the devil Mephisto in exchange for “light,” as the script calls it. But it seems our devil doesn’t want this doctor in his hell. Meanwhile, a viper does or doesn’t kill a lovely young doubly-named woman, simultaneously played by two young actresses. The Doctor rescues that woman, then sics the viper on a young boy and dog in order to commit a sin that’s big enough to get him into hell.

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Then Faustus says, “I killed the boy and the dog when I was old. Now I’m a young man and you know very well that I can go to hell.” Huh? Oh! Me, too!

At this point, let me quote the program’s helpful Study Guide: “Faustus sold his soul for light. The play's persistent, dry running joke is that the light he purchased turns out to be worse than useless: glaring, sterile, and strangely incapable of showing anyone anything they actually needed to see. Underneath the vaudeville repetition sits a real, quiet grief, mourning a world that traded darkness, mystery, and the slow natural rhythm of day sliding into night for something faster, brighter, and hollow all the way through. Stein wrote this in 1938, watching a Europe rushing headlong toward a catastrophic version of modernity, toward mechanized war, toward an unquestioned faith that progress and invention were automatically good simply by existing.”

Beautifully Rendered

As a longtime experimental theater artist, theater teacher, analyst and human being, I’m grateful to Wisconsin Classic Stage for staging this work. I watched what I’d describe as fascinating, beautifully rendered movement and music. The hauntingly lovely, and sometimes clanging and dissonant music played live on piano, sax, trumpet, and guitar, and sung by actors is by Lincoln Donner, a young Milwaukee EDM composer and recording artist.

The Study Guide continues: “Faustus doesn't play as a villain in the old, thundering (Elizabethan playwright Christopher) Marlowe register. He plays as something far more recognizable: a man who got precisely what he asked for and now can't figure out how to stop wanting it. The play never claims electricity is evil. It asks, gently and repeatedly, what got left behind in the rush to switch it on, and whether a single person paused, even once, to check whether the dark had been quietly doing something useful all along.”

I’ll pause here, so you can reread that.

Excellent All Around

The company’s artistic director Cole Castine did an excellent job as director and creative lighting designer. Tianna Lee’s costumes are remarkable. Everyone is dressed in different white, old-fashioned clothing, except for the fully furred dog with a tail it can wave to the music’s beat. It’s red-carpet glamour galore. The stunning Mephisto wears dangerously high-heeled black boots. Gowns and headpieces sparkle.

Prop Designer Deborah Stencel, who plays Granny to the hilt, carries a giant silver sickle and plays one full scene as a shadow inside a large box of blue light. Her long, silver puppet Viper is brought to twisty life by several actors.

Antonio J. Parra steals the show as Doctor Faustus. A recent graduate of UW-Whitewater, he has a strong, beautiful voice and a warm stage presence. Evan Smolik, fresh from UW-Stephens Point, is a striking, dangerous, intensely focused Mephisto. The double named woman is fun to watch, thanks to the combination of actor-at-large Dylana Bauduin and Marquette theatre student Esther Akinsanya. Marty Alivo enlivens the dog. Tyler Stauffacher, Nessiah Grace, Austin Bock, Duleon Duran, William Molitor, and Ryan Holifield complete the confident, courageous cast.

The final performances are November 6 at 8 p.m., November 7 at 8 and 10 p.m., and November 8 at 8 p.m., at Calvary Presbyterian Church, 935 W. Wisconsin Avenue. For tickets, including bargain standing room, visit wisconsinclassicstage.com.