The Rep’s ‘McNeal’ Pushes Boundaries (and Asks Questions)

× Expand Photo by Michael Brosilow McNeal - Milwaukee Rep (2026) Milwaukee Repertory Theater presents 'McNeal' in the Herro-Franke Studio Theater February 10 –March 22, 2026. Pictured Center Jessica Ko and cast.

When does the art we consume become a part of us, and who owns it once it does?

Ayad Akhtar’s newest play, McNeal, made its way from the Broadway stage to his home base at the Milwaukee Rep, seeks to investigate this question. Directed by Artistic Director Mark Clements, this play centering on authorship and Artificial Intelligence pointedly refuses to answer said question.

McNeal is the first play to be produced in the Rep’s new Herro-Franke Studio Theater, and the black box’s intimacy served the play well. The set, designed by Emily Lotz, was sleek and provided both a vehicle for transitions and a facade onto which the show’s many projections could be shone. It also brought to mind for me an observation deck—harkening perhaps to ideas of the panopticon.

Deep Fake, Wonderful Frustrations

The projections and screen backdrop, designed by Tim Kelly, pushed the boundaries of what theater can look like. The videos which played on the stage became their own character, not only providing comedic moments, insight into Akhtar’s own process when writing the play, and subtle commentary on the characters’ choices, but also dipping into the uncanny with the occasional AI-generated deep fake. The play’s sound, designed and featuring original music by Dan Kazemi, matched that tone, mixing techno with more classical elements by using both digitized and real instruments.

A set and props design that I liked in particular was the look of the bookshelves in the agent’s office: completely blank, besides McNeal’s own books, representing his willful ignorance to the ways in which he as an author has been influenced by the literature he has read.

And what a wonderfully frustrating character to watch! Peter Bradbury emulated Lear in his Jacob McNeal, from his self-righteous beliefs in his inherent rationality to his deterioration into the clarity of madness. He was relentless in his pursuit of tragedy under the guise of success, and the people around him unwilling in their witness.

Tension-Wrought Moments

Ty Fanning framed Harlan McNeal’s vulnerability in his refusal to let any crack or fissure show in his resolve against his father. He appeared impenetrable—and only one who is weighed down with doubt can be so convincing. N’Jameh Camara brought a very different energy as Natasha Brathwaite, laying her cards down on the table with confidence, only to pick them back up again in confusion for a second look. Her performance was painfully engaging to watch as she slowly lowered her defenses only to yank them shut again, just for the scene to end with her peeking over them once more.

These tension-wrought moments were made possible by the heavily choreographed nature of the blocking. At times I felt I was watching a dance, with two characters on stage floating around one another, tipping closer and closer to the edge of making contact, whether it be physical or otherwise. The slightest movement could break or build a barrier between two characters, and I felt the shift each time one of them made the decision to do so.

Without giving too much away—and so much of the play, even the tiniest detail, feels too bold to divulge—McNeal is not just another story confronting the conflict of man vs. AI, nor is it a romantic take on the notion of authors simply being voracious readers who happen to take on the art of others like a chameleon skin. The play wrenches open truth just to smother it in more misdirection. It is Shakespearean (sometimes overtly so) in its inevitability, and much like that playwright’s stories, its characters and their struggles feel uncomfortably close to our own realities.

McNeal runs through March 22 in the Herro-Franke Studio Theater inside the Associated Bank Theater Center, 108 E. Wells St. For tickets, visit www.milwaukeerep.com or call the box office at 414-224-1761.