The Rep Presents Agatha Christie’s Real-Life Mystery

× Expand Photo by Michael Brosilow The Rep - Mrs. Christie (2026) Milwaukee Repertory Theater presents 'Mrs. Christie' April 14 –May 10, 2026. Pictured L to R: Alex Keiper and Betsy Hogg.

Agatha Christie: the bestselling novelist of all time. Over two billion copies of her books sold worldwide. Yet the mystery writer herself lived her own real-life mystery when she disappeared—mysteriously, of course—for 11 days in 1926.

Already a world-wide phenomenon when she disappeared at age 36, “The Christie Mystery” was never officially solved, unlike her many clever and brilliant works. Historians attributed it to a mental breakdown; her mother’s recent death coupled with her (first) husband, Archibald Christie requesting a divorce (after a violent argument) to be with his mistress.

After a massive, media-sensationalized search, she was found at a spa, under the surname of her husband’s mistress (Neele). And Christie never discussed the incident again, even in her autobiography.

Comedic Approach

Expand Photo by Michael Brosilow The Rep - Mrs. Christie (2026) Milwaukee Repertory Theater presents 'Mrs. Christie' April 14 –May 10, 2026. Pictured L to R: Alex Keiper, Blake Hamilton Currie, Matt Bowdren, Amira Danan.

Now, Milwaukee Rep has taken a comedic approach to the unsolved mystery with Mrs. Christie, written by Wisconsin native Heidi Armbruster. Using elements of the real-life story, Armbruster has created additional fictional characters that move between past and present centering on an Agatha Christie Festival set in the English countryside. Add in the search for a missing Christie manuscript and the race is on to figure out just what happened during those 11 days.

Devout Christie fans (count me in!) will smile and chuckle at all the inside references, from book titles to some very funny and spot-on portrayals of Christie’s two famous detectives, Hercule Poirot and (Miss) Jane Marple.

One of the challenges of Mrs. Christie is sorting through the comical elements juxtaposed against the serious aspects of the real-life story. And then there’s the period shift from 1926 to modern day and back again. Like any good mystery, it takes a bit of figuring out. But once there, it’s a wild ride. And of course, the ending is a straight-up parody of Christie’s final scenes: assemble all the characters and make a case for each one as the killer. Terribly funny and oh so proper dining room British.

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Everybody Loves a Mystery

The scenes between Christie and her philandering husband are powerful and make her as relatable as any married spouse caught up in the affairs of an affair. Alex Keiper gives Agatha subtle layers of emotional turmoil and chaos, bubbling up within, leading up to the disappearance. She partners well with Matt Bowdren as Archie, whose genteel proper Englishman grounds her while also upending her life. It’s fascinating to watch the two together, especially when his mistress, Nancy Neele (well-played by Amira Danan) shows up unexpectedly. Comedy and drama collide and clash while proper British manners are strictly observed— for the most part.

The rest of the eight-member ensemble are just as good under the direction of Joanie Schultz. And the set design by Se Hyun Oh truly evokes the sense of a sprawling English country mansion, a favorite setting for whaat else? Murder most merry.

“Everybody loves a mystery!” the missing author emphatically exclaims as the world searches for her. That especially applies when the mystery is all about the person who made the mystery genre so famous and so beloved—Mrs. Christie.

Mrs. Christie runs through May 10 in the Checota Powerhouse Theater. Run time: approximately two-hours, 15 minutes with one intermission. Recommended for ages 12 and up. This production is a co-production with Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park. For more information, call the Rep Box Office: 414-224-1761, or visit www.milwaukeerep.com