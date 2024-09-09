The Rep’s ‘Coast Starlight’ Takes the Journey of Life

× Expand Photo by Michael Brosilow Milwaukee Rep's The Coast Starlight Justin Huen, Jack Ball and Emily S. Chang in the Milwaukee Rep's ‘The Coast Starlight’

The Coast Starlight is 36-hour train ride starting in Los Angeles and ending in Seattle. And it’s also the title of Keith Bunin’s memory play which explores the inner thoughts of six strangers on a train in imaginary conversations in deeply affecting ways. This trip is more about the journey, less about true destination, which makes The Coast Starlight captivating as journey unfolds.

It’s a fascinating premise: what might we have said to the person sitting next to us but keep to ourselves? And, in this age of social media, who really has a direct heartfelt conversation anymore?

TJ is our “conductor” on this ride; the first on, the last off. And there are huge stakes at play for him: will he return in time to his military base to deploy once again? Or not? Jane, a cartoon artist, struggles with leaving the boyfriend she’s off to visit; Liz is already there, having a boisterous meltdown over her relationship breakdown; Noah is going to visit his mother who’s losing her memory; and then there’s Ed, the salesman jaded by a life on the road and far too many drinks.

The play’s energy shifts as passengers come on and new “thought conversations” fill the train car. Noah, the war vet, admonishes TJ on the risks involved; Jane and TJ “flirt.” And then there’s Liz; a force to be reckoned with given her highly dramatic—and loud—presence over her failed couples’ workshop. At times, it’s challenging to figure out what is actually spoken versus what is “thought spoken.” But, in a way, that makes the viewing so compelling. What is actually real here and where exactly are these passengers going to? Or running away from?

The cast is all-around top notch and it’s the quiet, restrained yet highly emotive performance of Jack Ball as TJ that gently guides the passengers—and audience—on its way. Liz is the showiest role of the group and Kelley Faulkner serves the high-energy over the top character well, bringing comic relief in bursts and flashes. Justin Huen’s Noah is both tough yet vulnerable, caring but practical. Emily S. Chang (Jane), Yadira Correa (Anna) and Jonathan Wainwright (Ed) round out the solid casting with seamless direction by Mark Clements.

While we see just a slice of the trip in The Coast Starlight, we do learn that the passengers all have in common with what we all do: trying to figure out the next move in this journey called Life. And sometimes, it just takes time, traveling on a train, to figure that out. Imagined—or otherwise.

Through October 6 in the Stiemke Studio. Run time: one hour 30 minutes with no intermission. Recommended for ages 16 and up. For more tickets, call the Rep box office: (414) 224-1761, or visit http://www.milwaukeerep.com.