× Expand Photo courtesy of Next Act Theatre The Boys from Baraboo rehearsal - Next Act Theatre (2026) The cast of Next Act Theatre's production of Heidi Armbruster's "The Boys from Baraboo" rehearses for the show's premiere (2026).

Next Act Theatre’s show for the holidays is The Boys from Baraboo, Heidi Armbruster’s new play about the legendary circus empresarios, the Ringling Brothers. The play is also Next Act’s contribution to World Premiere Wisconsin, the statewide festival of new plays.

Like the Ringlings, Armbruster grew up in Baraboo, Wisconsin. “The Circus World Museum and the Ringling Brothers were a big part of my childhood,” she tells me over coffee with Next Act’s artistic director Cody Estle, the show’s director. “When Cody approached me about writing something for World Premiere Wisconsin, I thought it would be cool to write a Wisconsin story.”

Her original inspiration, she says, was the memory of a childhood friend whose father worked for Circus World Museum. “We’d do shows in our backyard in hopes that her dad would put us in the circus. That took me to the five Ringling brothers in their Baraboo backyard putting on shows and charging people a penny to see their circus, which then becomes the impetus for this entertainment empire they create.”

Armbruster lives in Milwaukee and keeps an apartment in New York where she’s a busy professional actress. She met Estle through a mutual mentor, which led in 2023 to her performances at Next Act in her original solo show Scarecrow.

Team Effort

They’re clearly a team in creating this new show. “When I proposed a play about the Ringling Brothers to Cody,” Armbruster says, “he told me I could write whatever I wanted. And all along the way, he’s said yes!”

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In the first act, the Ringling Brothers are played by women: Molly Rhode, Laura Gordon, Sarah Zapiain, Karen Estrada, and Kat Wodke.

“The first act is kind of a vaudeville show that shows how they made their millions,” Estle explains. “In the second act, the women play women. The only man in the cast, Brian Mani, plays John Ringling, the last surviving of the circus brothers. The women play John Ringling’s in-laws. One plays his sister. John lost all of his money shortly after the crash in 1929. He lost the majority of the shares to an aunt. He was left a small portion, but he was not allowed to come near the circus. At one point, he was one of the ten richest people in the world. When he died there were $320 in his pocket.”

Circus Monopoly

“This was the time of top hats and board rooms and monopolies,” Ambruster continues. “You couldn’t keep the Ringlings from buying up all the competition. I think when that enormous greed undermined the competition by eating up the smaller mom and pop circuses, that’s what ultimately led to the end of the Ringling enterprise at the end of John’s life in the 1930s.”

“He took out a bunch of loans in order to buy the competition,” says Estle “Then the crash happened. The loans came due and he couldn’t pay them back.”

“So, the idea came,” says Armbruster. “What if we had the five brothers played by women as they built the circus. Then in the second act, we see the five women who took the circus ownership away?

The first act, she explains, is a loose adaptation of a book one of the brothers wrote in 1890 about how they started the circus. As the brothers, the women sing, play instruments, and dance. The songs are public domain. Music director Alissa Rhode did a treatment for five female vocalists and accompanists.”

American Story

As the show evolved, Armbruster says, “I began to see that the play also speaks to a hopeful idea of what it might mean to be an American, which is that there’s an incredible amount of joy in playing with your family and making something out of nothing.”

Estle: “When I tell people we’re doing a play about the Ringling Brothers, their eyes get very big. Everybody has a story, whether it’s the circus parade or going to a circus, or taking their kids. One thing Milwaukeeans really got attached to was the Circus Train that would come through Milwaukee.”

Armbruster: “With World War I, the U.S. government asked them how they managed the logistics of moving 1,500 people from one location to the next over the course of twenty-four hours.

Estle: “Animals. Performers. They had to be fed. There were chefs.”

Armbruster: “A barber shop. All the garbage.”

Estle: “So much of this play is watching these brothers have disagreements and arguments. In those disagreements and arguments are brilliant ideas that lead to the Greatest Show on Earth.”

Armbruster: “There’s birth, there’s death, there’s immortality.”

Estle: There’s no blueprint from a previous production. You can’t google photos. It’s much more collaborative. Heidi’s been with me through the whole process. There’s this real sense of group pride. At our second rehearsal, the actors were singing. I just got misty-eyed.”

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Performances are December 2-20 at Next Act Theatre, 255 S. Water St. For information or tickets, visit info@nextact.org or call the theatre at (414) 278-0765.