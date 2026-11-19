× Expand Photo courtesy of Theatre Gigante Isabelle Kralj and Mark Anderson Isabelle Kralj and Mark Anderson of Theatre Gigante

One concept, three iterations.

In 1992 Mark Anderson introduced a monologue called Manual. “It was like one of those beginners’ books—you’re born, you learn to spell, you meet people…” he explains. It was what Anderson, then in his 30s, could imagine about “what can happen in life.” It’s not a story with a beginning, middle and end but a playful collage of human happenings.

Time passed. In 2017 Anderson was co-artistic director of Theatre Gigante with Isabelle Kralj. She decided to revamp Manual from a one-person monologue into The Way Things Go, a full-on multi-cast production. “I always loved the script,” she says. “It was ideal for divvying up for many people. I saw it as a circus of life—I wanted to physicalize the writing.”

And Kralj and Anderson did just that with a cast at Alverno College that included a bicyclist, a juggler, a stilt walker, a dancer, a pair of singers … The production was fun and kinetic—and ultimately in keeping with Anderson’s original vision. After all, what can one person say about the meaning of life? “Their expertise is compromised—you think you’re an expert,” he says. Let’s bring on the cavalcade!

For their next show, Theatre Gigante is reviving The Way Things Go as a reading by a group of actors increasingly familiar to local theater audiences: Maya Danks, Leslie Fitzwater, Ron Scott, A.J. Magoon, Selena Milewski, Kerruan Sheppard, Tyler Stauffacher and Michael Stebbins. The staging will be simple, with lighting by Colin Gawronski and music by Frank Pahl. Kralj will direct.

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Why bring the play back? “It’s about love as opposed to being about hate,” Kralj says. “It’s about what we need now,” she continues, referring to the political situation. “It has gentleness and humor. The text runs the gamut from birth to the whole universe and says, ‘I’m just a dot in this huge, beautiful thing.”

One reason for presenting The Way Things Go as a reading is because of the performance venue, The Brick House. “They are lovely people to work with,” Kralj says. “It’s not a huge space, and the point of The Way Things Go can be made as a reading. It doesn’t need bicycles or staging. It’s about sharing thoughts and ideas and opinions.”

As the Shepherd Express’ Russ Bickerstaff put it in his 2017 review of The Way Things Go: “A parade of isolated moments coalesces into something that’s a whole lot more than just a single trip to the theater. Any stage performance is a world and lifetime unto itself, but a show like this really feels like its own little lifetime.”

Theatre Gigante presents The Way Things Go, Nov. 28-29 at the Brick House, 504 E. Center St. For more information, visit theatregigante.org.