The Wonderful ‘Wiz’ at the Marcus PAC

× Expand Photo by Jeremy Daniel North American Tour of THE WIZ (2026) Cal Mitchell as The Lion, Dana Cimone as Dorothy, D. Jerome as The Tinman, and Elija Ahmad Lewis as The Scarecrow in the North American Tour of THE WIZ.

We’re off to see the Wizard. Well, make that “The Wiz.” And we can find him with all his sassy, slick moves at the Marcus Performing Arts Center. And what a wonderful Wiz he is!

As is the rest of this talented cast in the creatively reimagined version of The Wizard of Oz. Based on the L. Frank Baum children’s book, The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, the story of Dorothy and her friends has been cherished by multiple generations of children—and adults as well—for over 125 years.

The Wiz debuted on Broadway in 1975 and became a commercial hit as well as a cultural phenomenon with its all-Black cast. This Wiz transports us to a contemporary urban setting. Think: New York City with lots of neon lights, glitz, glamour and very stylized fashion. It’s a celebration of Black culture grounded in a musical score that incorporates gospel, soul and funk. And this cast of characters makes this current staging a whole lotta fun while still getting across the age-old meaning that there is still, no place like home.

Dorothy is still on a rural farm in Kansas with Aunt Em, who she lives with after Dorothy’s mother died. The new school is challenging; Dorothy feels like an outsider. And as Dorothy searches for a place to fit in, the tornado siren sounds and we know what’s coming.

Terrifying Twister

The terrifying twister is beautifully staged by dancers that conjure the dark, foreboding clouds, fronting rear screen projections that heighten the suspense. We know exactly where this is headed.

Stay on top of the news of the day

Subscribe to our free, daily e-newsletter to get Milwaukee's latest local news, restaurants, music, arts and entertainment and events delivered right to your inbox every weekday, plus a bonus Week in Review email on Saturdays. SIGN UP

And when the farmhouse with Dorothy lands, we know she’s definitely not in Kansas anymore. That’s when the party gets started, led by Addaperle, the Good Witch of the North celebrating the death of Evamean, the Wicked Witch of the East. it’s funny and raucous and really sets the tone for this new take on the classic tale.

Now wearing silver slippers, Dorothy sets off for the Emerald City, collecting her group of friends—Scarecrow, Tin Man and Cowardly Lion—along the way. And what a city it is! State-of-the-art lighting coupled with Modern choreography that builds to the big meet up with you-know-who.

It’s the musical numbers that really showcase the strength of this production, especially with the soaring vocals of the lead actors who command the registers with ease. This is truly an ensemble effort and the synergy within the musical numbers overcame some of the sound/mic issues on opening night that hampered hearing dialogue at times.

So, just ease on down the road to the Marcus Center. It’s a thoroughly entertaining journey on that famous Yellow Brick Road from start to finish. All thanks to “The Wiz.”

The Wiz runs through March 29 in Uihlein Hall at the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts. Running time: 2 hours, 20 minutes including a 15-minute intermission. Recommended for ages eight and up. For more information, call: 414-273-7121, or visit: www.marcuscenter.org