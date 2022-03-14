Theatre Gigante Presents Virtual Production and Supports Ukraine Refugees

Image via Theatre Gigante Theatre GIgante

Theatre Gigante presents Teatro delle Albe’s virtual production of Rumore di acque (Noise in the Waters), written and directed by Marco Martinelli, and a tour de force performance by Alessandro Renda, with hauntingly soulful music by the Sicilian born brothers, Fratelli Mancuso. This online production is available March 16–April 3, 2022.

All proceeds from the online event will go to the United Nations Refugee Agency, for Ukrainian refugees.

To access the virtual production, make a donation (in any amount) at giganterumore.eventbrite.com and you will receive the link to Rumore di acque.

This stunning piece of theater is a story about the thousands who have taken desperate risks to flee their homeland, and a ‘General’ who works in isolation on a small volcanic island at the southernmost tip of Italy, overseeing the counting of bodies, assigning numbers, and inventing identities of those that have perished attempting to cross the Mediterranean Sea. The satirical tone, with the added beauty of the earthy and distant music of the Sicilian born Mancuso brothers, and the powerful intensity of Alessandro Renda, is colored with a note that deeply touches the heart. This show will leave you moved and amazed, indignant, and more, as the gripping music interweaves through the story as a beautiful and melancholic harmonium of lost souls and the General, as narrator, takes us on a unique and lavish journey with his gravelly and gritty voice, unfolding the plight of the huge number of people left stranded in the middle of the Mediterranean Sea and on the edges of beaches. Rumore di acque is a theatrical and musical tribute to all those emigrating out of desperation.

Stay on top of the news of the day

Subscribe to our free, daily e-newsletter to get Milwaukee's latest local news, restaurants, music, arts and entertainment and events delivered right to your inbox every weekday, plus a bonus Week in Review email on Saturdays. SIGN UP

This video production will be presented in Italian, with English subtitles.

As John Schneider of the Shepherd Express wrote: He [Renda] performs in a meticulously heightened physical and vocal style that we don’t see often in Milwaukee; larger than life but never cartoonish; musical, athletic, fast-paced and polished, like a great song-and-dance man might render a ravaged character in an absurdist tragicomedy.

And Ruth Antrich of Entertainment:

Giving a voice to this current tragedy in this art form is deeply moving.

The audience was so stunned by the performance we sat in the dark in silence at the end for several minutes before we could break into applause.

For more information, and to make a donation, go to giganterumore.eventbrite.com