Theatrical Tendencies’ Nuanced Fantasy Adventure

× Expand Photo by Carly Irland Theatrical Tendencies' 'She Kills Monsters' cast

Theatrical Tendencies cleverly explores a subtly nuanced connection between two sisters as it stages an intimate production of playwright Qui Nguyen’s She Kills Monsters. The small stage of Inspiration Studios serves as a meeting place between two siblings: one living and one dead. Summer Kleppek is compassionately poised as Agnes—a perfectly ordinary, young woman who seeks some connection with the sister that she never really had a chance to get to know before she died in an auto accident. Agnes’ little sister Tilly left behind a key artifact that allows Agnes a bit of time with her: a Dungeons & Dragons adventure that she wrote for herself and a few of her friends. If she’s going to be able to make the connection, she’s going to need a little help.

With the aid of a game master, Agnes is able to make contact with her late sister and learn quite a bit about her life. Ariana Manghera conjures a tremendous amount of charisma to the stage in the role of Tillius the Paladin—the 20th level Paladin that was her sister’s character. The two are joined by a colorful cast of characters as they travel through a dangerous world to confront the five-headed draconic goddess Tiamat that has come into possession of Tillius’ soul. Director Christopher S. Orth admirably juggles a large ensemble of actors and characters, fostering a dynamic which balances the complexities of interpersonal drama against a larger-than-life backdrop of fantasy adventure. Though there IS a need for some visual elements that suggest Dungeons and Dragons, there is little in the production to distract the imagination from a very compelling drama of two sisters resolving some issues in a distant realm of fantasy.

Theatrical Tendencies’ production of She Kills Monsters runs through Oct. 19 Inspiration Studios in West Allis. For ticket reservations and more, visit Theatrical Tendencies online.