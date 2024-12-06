This Season’s Exuberant ‘Black Nativity’

× Expand Photo by Jenny Plevin Black Art MKE's ‘Black Nativity’ 2024 Black Art MKE's ‘Black Nativity’ 2024

“Oh, what a joyful noise” can be heard throughout the Marcus Center’s Wilson Theater. It’s the 10th Anniversary production of Black Arts MKE’s exuberant staging of Black Nativity by Langston Hughes. Call it a jubilant celebration that presents the birth of Jesus from a Black perspective

Written 63 years ago, Black Arts MKE makes this production as timely and as current as ever, with modern day rhythms and dance that resonate throughout the retelling. The mix of Biblical scripture, everday dialogue and contemporary issues along with a high-energy acting ensemble of 21 performers makes this as relevant as it is entertaining.

Director Ashley S. Jordan keeps the energy flowing with live music in the background as well as front and center. While it sounded great (bass, guitar and drums), the music at times drowned out some of the spoken dialogue, especially for those actors that were not mic’d. But the audience got the main ideas as the settings changed from ancient times to modern day life.

Stand-Out Numbers

The numbers that stand out—and there are plenty of them—are the musical numbers like “No Room at the Inn,” “What You Gonna Name Your Baby?” and “Wasn’t That a Mighty Day!” (The original title of the musical). And the audience gets a chance to participate as well. During the up-tempo song and dance of the familiar “Joy to the World,” the classic holiday song shifted to a call and response moving among three sections of the ensemble. Then, then audience got a chance to join in as well.

What makes this production of Black Nativity so enjoyable to watch is the visual spectacle of traditional African prints and bright colors within the classic and contemporary choreography (credit choreographer Debrasha Greye Rogers for the effective and eclectic mix of movements).

But amid all the singing and dancing, Black Nativity not only celebrates the birth of a Christ Child but His everlasting presence throughout time.

That is truly the real celebration and it’s as joyful to watch as to hear what the holiday season is really all about.

Black Nativity runs through December 8 at the Marcus Center’s Wilson Theater at Vogel Hall, Riverwalk Entrance. Run time: 2 hours including a 15-minute intermission. For more information, call the Marcus Center Box Office: 414-273-7635, ext. 400 or visit: blackartsmke.org.