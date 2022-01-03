Toni Stone’s Trailblazing Spirit at the Milwaukee Rep

× Expand Photo: Michael Brosilow Kedren Spencer as Toni Stone - Milwaukee Rep Kedren Spencer as Toni Stone

Marcenia “Toni” Stone began her professional baseball career in 1946. Playing in the Negro American League, the pioneering Black female athlete replaced none other than Henry Aaron at second base.

Appearing as Stone in the Milwaukee Rep’s production of Toni Stone, Kedren Spencer relates as an athlete herself, competing in soccer, basketball, track and rock climbing. “I completely identify with the need and desire and hunger to complete,” she says, “to be at your highest level. Toni had this brilliant athleticism and she flourished in all that she did.” Spencer pauses to consider just how slim the odds are for anyone to succeed in baseball.

Against all odds, Stone broke barriers. In her journey she faced discrimination as a Black person and as a woman in 1940s America. Her struggle against the ingrained systemic prejudice against bBack women, resonates with Spencer.

“So many people whose history and lives have been erased. So many people whose shoulders we stand on,” she says, referencing how long it has taken for people to become aware of Toni Stone and other players in the Negro Leagues who changed the game of baseball. “I’m grateful to be a piece of her story and hopefully to breathe life into her again so people go away and reach for other historical figures we may not know about.”

Spencer herself comes from “a lineage of incredibly powerful and resilient people. A wealth of deep talent—surrounded by a village of incredibly strong Black women who lift me up. They remind me of Toni in that they demanded to be seen and heard.”

She says there has been significant social progress but “just because it has been significant does not mean it has been enough. There is still a lot of work to be done,” adding it is always great to see stories of progress and underdogs fighting against the odds.

Of the production, Spencer says the cast was led brilliantly by director Tinashe Kajese-Bolden and choreographer Dell Howlett to create more than just what was on the page. “There is a lot of nuance, joy and hope but she also sees it as a “call to action.”