Vanguard Milwaukee Presents Timely Drama with ‘On the Exhale’

× Expand Photo by Jake Badovski Vanguard Milwaukee's ‘On the Exhale’

“It’s sad how present this script is,” director Annika Perez-Krikorian says of Vanguard Milwaukee’s upcoming production, On the Exhale by Martín Zimmerman. The one-woman show runs for just one weekend and tackles the much-avoided topic of gun violence in this country.

“I read the piece and was very deeply moved and also really scared of it,” Emily Vitrano, who will star as the Woman, said, “I’ve never done a one-woman show before, and it felt—in the best way, as an actor—like a really delicious challenge.”

“We’re presenting it in a really intimate space,” Perez-Krikorian added, “a non-theatrical space. And all we have is an 8x8 platform and a couple lights and some sound … That means every nuance and every little thing is something we have to hone because it’s just Emily and her body and her words.”

Mother’s Grief and Anger

On the Exhale follows the journey of a mother’s grief, anger, and search for answers as she deals with the fallout of a school shooting that takes her son’s life. Her story, though universal to a large extent, is a unique one, and the play will challenge audiences to look the reality of grief in the face by witnessing the ways in which it can twist and take shapes one would never expect.

“My interest is in creating art that is about the intersection of tenderness and trauma,” Perez-Krikorian explained, “I’m always interested in the types of violence that humans are subjected to… and how we find catharsis through those moments. This play is exactly that. And not from the perspective that we usually think of… a male perspective, a shooter or a police detective. This is coming from a mother, taking a very distinct position about the intersections of motherhood and this kind of violence.”

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While On the Exhale was written in 2017 in response to the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting just five years earlier, this mother’s story could take place at any point in time, anywhere—in the United States. “This is a deeply American problem,” Perez-Krikorian pointed out, “and one that’s gotten worse over time.”

No End in Sight

Gun violence across the country shows no sign of dwindling, and a lack of change in restrictions keeps the path for it open. The play fights to make audiences empathize with those directly affected by the failure to address a very real problem. The playwright utilizes the second person—you—so, while the Woman addresses the audience, she also forces them to walk along with her in their own shoes. The playwright also notes in his author’s notes that emotional restraint is key, that the Woman should be determined not to be a victim.

When asked about her process for the role, Vitrano explained, “What I’m really trying to wrap my head around is her need to be understood in the actions that she takes—what it is that she needs from the audience to tell this and have it not just be a trauma dump or an actor up here emoting about pain. She is presenting this case as all of us. We don’t know what would happen to us in the face of this grief, and this is the journey she goes on in processing what occurs.”

Perez-Krikorian added, “She’ll say things like, ‘You start to walk towards the door. You feel this in your hand.’ Every part of it is an indication to not distance yourself from what’s being said—this could be you.”

“This will be a really unique theatrical experience,” Vitrano said, “so, I hope people come to see the show for the wonderful—even amongst the hard topics—the wonderful opportunity to be in conversation with each other.”

On the Exhale will run October 9-12 at the Drawing Room at VAR Galleries 706 S. 5th Street. Visit vanguardmke.com to purchase tickets. And be quick about it—there are only 70 seats per night!