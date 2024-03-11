Waukesha Civic’s ‘Bridges of Madison County’ Marked by Top Performances

× Expand Photo: Waukesha Civic Theatre - Facebook Waukesha Civic Theatre ‘Bridges of Madison County’

The Bridges of Madison County is not a new story. In both movie form and on stage, it has captivated audiences for 30 years. Set on an Iowa farm, misplaced war bride Francesca, played by Katie Berg, is the unhappy housewife who dreamt of becoming an artist in her native Italy. Married to her war hero, Richard and raising two kids, her days are low key and uneventful. Along comes Robert, a photographer from National Geographic, sent to Madison County to photograph the beautiful bridges. In her husband and children’s absence to the Iowa fair, Francesca and Robert slowly intertwine, leaving them in a relationship that tears them up, longing to give up their individual lives to be together.

Katie Berg is no stranger to theater, coming from a long line of theater creators and acting at an early age. Her vocals are dynamic, acting is convincing, and she carries the lead role of Francesca Johnson superbly in Waukesha Civic Theatre’s production of The Bridges of Madison County. Stephen Pfisterer as Robert Kincaid does not disappoint either, with strong vocals and powerful acting as the photographer who never settled down, because his career took him around the world. Nosey neighbors Charlie and Marge, played by Ralph Garcia and Paula Garcia, are hilarious in their snooping with binoculars and gossiping ways, and the other townspeople round out a cast that make an all too familiar small-town rumor-filled story.

The orchestra backdrop of young musicians was perfect, the scores just right in accentuation with each scene. Bass, cello, guitars, percussion, piano and violin rounded out the group. Julie Johnson did a wonderful job leading as both pianist and conductor.

Stay on top of the news of the day

Subscribe to our free, daily e-newsletter to get Milwaukee's latest local news, restaurants, music, arts and entertainment and events delivered right to your inbox every weekday, plus a bonus Week in Review email on Saturdays. SIGN UP

As sometimes happens in life, love comes at an inopportune time. Is that love strong enough to survive? It does change lives forever, for what we all truly want is that magical feeling of being in love.

Bridges of Madison County will continue in matinee and evening performances through March 24 at Waukesha Civic Theatre, 264 W. Main St., Waukesha.

Visit waukeshacivictheatre.org for tickets and show times.