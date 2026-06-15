‘We the People’ in the Words of ‘See Jane Run’s’ Performer

× Expand Image courtesy of Milwaukee County Historical Society 'See Jane Run' - 2026 promotional graphic

On Thursday, June 18, the Milwaukee County Historical Society will seal the opening week of We the People, a planned three-year chronicling of Milwaukee’s immigrant history, with a performance by Jane Vogel Martiri of her pioneering solo See Jane Run, An Indo Story. Martiri spoke about her show in a phone interview. These are her words, edited for brevity.

Jane Vogel Martiri

When my family fled Indonesia, the goal was the United States. But back in the ’50, the US wasn’t issuing visas to Asian people. So we had to go to the Netherlands. We had Dutch citizenship because for over 300 years Indonesia was a Dutch colony. I’m mixed race. My forefathers were the colonizers, but they married indigenous women. Now, in the United States, we call ourselves Indos.

In the Netherlands, my father applied to Church World Services for US sponsorship. A sweet, historical church in Milwaukee, West Granville Presbyterian Church, took us on as a mission project in 1960. I was just over a year old when we left Indonesia, and seven when we came to Milwaukee.

The church people emptied their attics and basements and furnished an apartment for us. My father asked the minister if they might also sponsor his younger brother’s family. The church said yes and got us apartments across the hall from each other on North 90th Street.

I learned English. I experienced my first television and became enamored with the people inside that box. I decided that I had to be Annette Funicello when I grew up. I wrote plays and performed them at recess. But when I got to high school, my father said, “No, it’s not safe for you to be an actress.” So, I became a trauma psychologist.

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When I was 24 years old, in 1977, I went on a one-week vacation to Eugene, Oregon where my grandmother and aunt and uncle lived. They had a daughter who was born in Indonesia and suffered brain damage because she didn’t get the medical care there that she needed. She was in a special education class in Oregon. When I arrived, she said, “Jane, I want you to meet my favorite teacher.”

And she introduced me to my husband. My one-week vacation never ended.

I got my doctorate from The University of Oregon and spent thirty years treating children and adults. When my father died, I grieved his loss. And in doing so, I realized that my theatre dream was still there. I commuted to Portland to train as an actor. I was approaching 60 years old when I started performing om stage.

Expand Photo courtesy of Milwaukee County Historical Society See Jane Run - Milwaukee County Historical Society 'See Jane Run' performance

I learned quickly that theatre stories weren’t written for older women. They were written by white men, for men, and for women who supported men. Older women were often just comic relief, clueless senile old grandmas.

I started a non-profit to get professional theatres to change that paradigm. We changed the statistic in Portland’s professional theatres from 85% of plays written, produced and directed by white men to 50%. We did a national mentorship program during covid.

There was a real rise in anti-Asian hate, and anti-immigrant hate, at that time. I realized that a lot of people, including my own family members, assumed that I was an American. It was my father’s dream that I tell people nothing other than that. So, I decided to write a memoire for my children and grandchildren about the immigrant part of me.

People wanted to read it. Someone wanted to make a documentary. A year and half ago, a friend of mine who’s a very accomplished playwright said, ‘Jane, you’ve got to write a play.’ I knew it’s a very difficult craft and takes a long time, and at that time, I was given a diagnosis of a rare form of stage four glaucoma. The prognosis was two years of eyesight.

So, I started writing. I worked with a maestro of solo playwriting, David Ford. He said, “Jane, get some friends together in your living room. Hear your words spoken.” The next day I was invited to a birthday party. I was seated beside a woman I didn’t know. I said, “What do you do?” And she said “I’m a playwright.” And I said “Well, I just wrote my first and my last play.” And to my surprise, she said, “May I read it?” So, I sent it to her, and she said, “May I share this with my colleagues?” Then her colleague contacted me and said, “We’ve got a festival. I would love to produce your play.” I said, sure.

It got a great review. I was invited to another festival and got great reviews. I found an amazing director, Andrés Alcalá. We took it to Los Angeles, to Arizona, to my alma mater in Waukesha, Carroll University, for my 50th college reunion. Last week, we performed it at the maximum-security Oregon state penitentiary, for 100 inmates, some on death row. After Milwaukee, we’ll perform in Portland, then fly to the Netherlands to do the show. Arizona wants us back. My dream is to take it to villages in Indonesia.

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The performance is Thursday, June 18, 5-7 p.m. at the Milwaukee County Historical Society, 910 N. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Tickets are available at the door. Contact Milwaukee Country Historical Society for more information.