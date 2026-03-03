What’s Cooking at Skylight’s ‘Spitfire Grill’?

× Expand Photo by Mark Frohna The Spitfire Grill (2026) - Skylight (left to right) Micah Friedman as Percy Talbott, Frankie Breit as Sheriff Joe Sutter, Suzanne Graff as Hannah Ferguson, and Rhonda Rae Busch as Effy Krayneck in Skylight Music Theatre’s production of The Spitfire Grill, running February 27 through March 15, 2026.

“Something’s cooking” at the Skylight Music Theatre. And it’s called The Spitfire Grill. This poignant, folk-inspired musical is celebrating its 25th Anniversary with a charming, entertaining production centering on community, redemption and the simple joys of second chances in life.

Set in the fictional town of Gilead, Wisconsin, The Spitfire Grill is a small diner, “the only place in town,” that’s struggling as much as the town is, given the loss of the local quarry and a major highway. Enter Percy Talbot, just released from prison and needing a job. Tough-talking grill owner Hannah needs help in her advancing age. So, a deal is struck thanks to Sheriff Joe. The stage is set with two fiercely independent people catering to the small-town regulars, while trying to figure out the other.

With music and book by James Valcq and lyrics and book by Fred Alley, The Spitfire Grill beautifully evokes the close-knit comforts of small-town life while gently peeling back the layers of the townsfolk's’ secrets and hardships.

Astute Direction

Expand Photo by Mark Frohna The Spitfire Grill (2026) - Skylight Music Theatre (left to right) Micah Friedman as Percy Talbott, Suzanne Graff as Hannah Ferguson, and Rachael Zientek as Shelby Thorpe in Skylight Music Theatre’s production of The Spitfire Grill, running February 27 through March 15, 2026.

Valcq also directed this production, and his consummate understanding of the material starts with placing the five talented musicians on stage; it creates a more intimate feel given the folk-inspired score. Valcq’s astute direction also reverberates loudly in the most silent of moments; a hand placed on a shoulder for support; Hannah sitting silently in a chair, contemplating what she knows. No words. But as powerful as the Gilead night sky brimming with stars, just as silent, yet all-consuming like the town’s secrets.

Stay on top of the news of the day

Subscribe to our free, daily e-newsletter to get Milwaukee's latest local news, restaurants, music, arts and entertainment and events delivered right to your inbox every weekday, plus a bonus Week in Review email on Saturdays. SIGN UP

The well-constructed songs deftly propel the storyline forward, starting with Percy’s arrival in “A Ring Around the Moon” (in folklore, a sign of coming change, good luck and feminine energy). What is small town without gossip? There’s plenty of it here. And the humorous “Something’s Cooking” sums it up with outsider Percy’s appearance.

As Percy and Hannah learn to rely on each other, they slowly remove their “emotional armor.” That’s when The Spitfire Grill evolves into the spirit of community and “it takes a village.” In this case, it does as. We watch the subverted Shelby gain independence from her domineering husband, Caleb and Sheriff Joe drops his formality as a parole officer, sharing with Percy his inner hopes for a different life.

Renewed Hope

Since Hannah hasn’t been able to sell the grill in over 10 years, it’s Percy (along with Shelby’s help) that provide renewed hope with a novel idea: sponsor a letter-writing contest to raffle off the Spitfire Grill. The person who writes the best letter for wanting the grill, wins it. And the race is on!

What delight to watch the songs read and sung out loud with all the reasons, some heartbreaking some head-scratching. But it’s all great fun.

The cast of seven excel at showcasing who they are through the top-notch songwriting as well as fully understanding their characters. Micah Friedman as Percy exudes a hardened exterior beneath a short lifetime of adversity and pain. Even her steely accent is spot-on “prison speak.” Suzanne Graff makes Hannah three-dimensional; tough yet vulnerable, sharp-tongued yet fair. The other cast members fare just as we’ll in their roles.

In The Spitfire Grill, there’s no place like home. Whenever we find it and create it—and with “the family” we choose.

The Spitfire Grill runs through March 15 in the Cabot Theatre at the Broadway Theatre Center, 158 N. Broadway, Milwaukee. Approximate run time: two hours, plus a 15-minute intermission. Recommended for ages 16 and up. Please Note: some dialogue includes topics of sexual assault and violence. For tickets, call 414-291-7800, or visit: www.skylightmusictheatre.org