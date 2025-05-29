Wisconsin Classic Stage’s Immersive ‘Henry V’

× Expand Photo via Wisconsin Classic Stage Henry V - Wisconsin Classic Stage Digital poster for 'Henry V' by Wisconsin Classic Stage

William Shakespeare might be the single most popular playwright in the U.S., but his histories are by far the least popular of his works. Wisconsin Classic Stage presents an immersive look at one of Shakespeare’s tragically overlooked classics of British history as it presents Henry V at a prominent space downtown. Director Josh Pohja works with a full cast that mixes seasoned professionals with newcomers and ... the director’s dog. “Henry V was the play I couldn’t shake,” says Pohja. “I’ve been obsessed with Shakespeare since eighth grade, but aside from Richard III, I’d never truly tackled the histories.”

Among the youngest actors in the production is Kaliey Azure Green (they/them,) who plays the title character. There aren’t often prominent roles for non-males in Shakespeare’s work. Green has a strong presence and a great sense of passion that should serve the role of Henry V quite well. “What if Henry were transmasculine?” Asks Pohja. “What if the journey to kingship wasn’t just about power, but about becoming—about claiming space in a world that insists on defining you before you can define yourself?”

Contrasting against Green’s energy a bit is Milwaukee theater veteran Nate Press who plays the charismatically comic Sir John Falstaff. Press’ extensive experience in local Shakespeare lends an engaging gravity to the production that should serve it quite well. Also lending gravity to the stage from a more serious angle is Milwaukee stage veteran William Molitor who will be playing both King Henry IV and King Charles of France. Molitor has an earthbound nobility about him onstage. He doesn’t summon any kind of towering presence to the stage, but there’s a very approachable sense of power and influence that should serve the production quite well.

The story revolves around young King Henry V as he marches off to battle with France at Agincourt. As it was the last in a big, epic series that ran during Shakespeare’s lifetime, it can be a bit bewildering for modern U.S. audiences to get into. Pohja is not only engaging the cast in an immersive exploration of the action and drama, he’s also setting the stage with a full Renaissance faire atmosphere before the show. “For us, the show doesn’t start with lights down—it starts the moment the audience walks through the gate,” says Pohja. “One of my most formative directing mentors told me, ‘The show begins when the audience enters the room,’ and that idea is central to how we’re approaching Henry V and Wisconsin Classic Stage.”

It’s not just a gimmick. Pohja considers it the opening act of the show. Guests are invited to a show where the world is already happening as they enter the space. “The meal is part of a vibrant, lobby-based mini-renaissance faire designed to spark community and set the tone for the evening.” Says Pohja.

Wisconsin Classic Stage’s production of Henry V runs May 30-June 1 at Calvary Presbyterian Church, on 935 W. Wisconsin Ave. For ticket reservations and more, visit Wisconsin Classic Stage online.