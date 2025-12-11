A Gesture of Reverence in Brian Huynh’s Photos at Walker’s Point Center for the Arts

Expand Brian Huyn's Photos at Walker's Point Center for the Arts

Images of mopeds blur past mobile flower stands. Ancient pagodas stand regal above the ant sized humans in the fore. The overwhelming density of a concrete jungle is coupled with the calm density of sun shining through evergreen branches. In a Featured Member Exhibition at the Walker’s Point Center for the Arts, Milwaukee native and UW–Madison graduate Brian Huynh’s wall display of 4x6 photos capture his jaunts through Cambodia following his late uncle, someone he wants to honor and bring remembrance to through his photos of his family’s homeland.

In August of 2023, Huynh’s beloved uncle died a year after his lung cancer diagnosis. Yet he was able to be by his uncle’s side for that last year, following him around Cambodia, witnessing the vibrancy of the metropolitan chaos as well as the serenity of the natural wonders of their homeland. Capturing the subtleties of local life as well as the sweeping monstrosity of this bustling country.

Some of the photos read quiet, tranquil—a park bench with nobody sitting on it. Lily pads in a still pond. A traditional boat sits tied under a bridge. There is a stillness that Huynh captures in this clearly reverent culture. A reverence that he holds in this place, in his family, in his uncle. A couple of photos featuring his main subject—in one his uncle is fishing on a pond at sunset. Others reference his absence. Four rectangular panels bisect the photos reaching in ascending and descending peaks that have a tattered look to their surface. Holes and weathering. Materials added to almost deface the background image create a distraught feeling, a sense of solemnity. The panels, one word centered to each, read “Wish You Were Here.” A photo of an empty Adirondack chair on a dock and another of an empty plate with remnants of a jelly-filled-something leave a sense of loss lingering amongst the memories spent together.

High Regard

The ascending and descending peaks give the shape resembling that of the ancient pagodas Huynh photographs. The ascending photos reach to the ceiling peaking out with a single photo, of two figures sitting on a bench overlooking an inland lake, their shadows alluding to Brian and his uncle sitting above all others, a physical representation of the high regard he holds their relationship.

While other photos read loud, chaotic, bustling. The food stalls teeming with people, cars filling all lanes of traffic in the large metropolis. Hands reaching for the bars in a subway. Noises fill the space without any audible element. The sizzling of meats and insects getting fried. Honking of cars at mopeds squeaking by. There is so much life and vibrancy he captures. So much motion that does not get lost in his still frames.

Huynh c has a way with capturing the cultural vibrancy in a reverent calmness. Clearly there is so much to see, so much to eat, so many waterways to traipse through. Yet he makes the chaos calm, he brings a stillness to the moments. He finds a way to make his deeply personal time with his uncle engaging for viewers. Huynh continues his photojournalistic practice while placing a fine art intention within his work, having the observer’s eye to capture the pulse of the moment while being the most present in a time he knew was coming to a close. Huynh tells the story of the final chapter of his uncle's life, and the unsaid love and bond they had. The show is a memorium, an ode to, a powerful reminder that life moves on, yet with the snapshots, those lost will never be forgotten.

Huynh’s work will be on display through December 19.