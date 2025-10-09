Act III of Sculpture Milwaukee’s ‘Actual Fractals’ at the Bradley Symphony Center

× Expand Photo Courtesy of Kohler Co. and The John Michael Kohler Arts Center Joel Otterson

In recent weeks, conceptual artist Joel Otterson’s Voluptuous Desire was installed in the Bradley Symphony Center’s Ellen & Joe Checota Gallery as the latest installation of Sculpture Milwaukee’s “Actual Fractals” exhibition. The piece, on loan from Kohler Co., is a large-scale Greek vase comprised entirely of cast-iron and gold filigree, at once both delicate and monumental.

“The palette, tone, high craft, and historical reference of the vase allow it to fit beautifully with the Symphony Center’s décor,” remarks executive director of Sculpture Milwaukee, John Riepenhoff. It complements the contemporary dark stone surroundings of the Checota Gallery and broader atrium while evoking the Greco-Roman stylings within the Warner Theater.

Expand Photo Courtesy of Kohler Co. and The John Michael Kohler Arts Center Joel Otterson

Kohler Arts Center and Joel Otterson

Otterson, a Pictures Generation artist and cross-medium enthusiast, is a former Kohler Arts/Industry Resident, whose relationship with the Arts Center extends back to his first residency in 1991. Works created by Otterson while in residence are in Kohler’s permanent collection. Voluptuous Desire is a continuation of his focus on personal and cultural narrative through material craft, taking heavy inspiration from the post-Industrial Revolution Arts & Crafts movement. The piece was completed during Otterson’s most recent Kohler residency in 2018.

Executive Director Riepenhoff sought this collaboration with Kohler with the express intent of bringing visibility to their decades-long investment in Wisconsin artists and artwork. “I am really grateful that the Kohler Company has lent us this work and sees the value in exposing the public to Joel’s artwork.”

Bringing Visibility to Cross Disciplinary Public Art in Downtown Milwaukee

× Expand Photo Courtesy of Kohler Co. and The John Michael Kohler Arts Center Joel Otterson

Sculpture Milwaukee prides itself on its dedication to interdisciplinary collaboration. “There’s nice crossover between Joel’s work and the musical programming of the MSO. There are so many visitors to the Bradley Symphony Center, and Joel’s work is really relevant to contemporary art; it’s great for cross-discipline conversation between art and music.”

Riepenhoff emphasizes Sculpture Milwaukee’s role as a gateway for Milwaukeeans’ access to internationally relevant artwork in their own backyard, and as a steadfast supporter of Southeastern Wisconsin artists and vendors. “This isn’t about the singularity of our program. It’s so much about welcoming Milwaukeeans into the wonders of contemporary art, about finding connective tissue between artists and cultural leaders, about empowering local businesses and individuals to participate in public art.”

Otterson, like many in the art world, is enthusiastic about Milwaukee as a unique cultural hub, generative of interesting contemporary arts conversations. By installing works primarily by Wisconsin artists and contracting local vendors for the work of programming and installation, Sculpture Milwaukee reasserts its focus on investing in the regional art community. Each iteration of “Actual Fractals” at the Bradley Symphony Center, including the recent installation of Otterson’s artwork, is an excellent reflection of this mission — that there are so many Milwaukees within one Milwaukee, and so much occasion to celebrate the vastness of difference in our city.

Joel Otterson’s Voluptuous Desire is on view now through June 1, 2026 at the Bradley Symphony Center. Tentative forthcoming programming may include collaborations between Otterson and the MSO, as well as artist talks with Otterson in the Ellen & Joe Checota Gallery. For more updates and a live map of all 40+ active Sculpture Milwaukee installations, visit Sculpture Milwaukee’s website.