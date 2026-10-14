Art Gets Monstrous at Jazz Gallery Center

Expand Poster courtesy of Jazz Gallery Center for the Arts "Monsters" poster - Jazz Gallery Center for the Arts A poster for the Jazz Gallery Center for the Arts' exhibition "Monsters: metaphors of anxiety and fascination" (2026).

Although “Monsters: Metaphors of Anxiety and Fascination” opens at Jazz Gallery Center for the Arts a week too late for Halloween or Election Day, truth is that monsters are among us 365 days a year. An art show themed around embodied anxiety will always be timely.

“Monsters,” explains Jazz Gallery curator Jeff Cartier, “was an idea that popped into my head as I thought about the upcoming election and was crystallized by a large-scale collaborative woodcut piece I saw by a group of Milwaukee artists titled Monsters of Magical Thinking,” encountered at Milwaukee Maker Faire. The woodcut inspired Cartier and colleagues at the Jazz Gallery to think “about our shared trauma over the physically and sociologically destructive attack on our nation’s Capitol on January 6, 2021. This, to me, represented a monstrous breach of national pride and democratic sanctity. It was deadly and featured the twin spectacles of the gibbet and flag poles as pikes. It was an attack that looms large in our collective psyches.”

“Monsters” is comprised of work by seven Milwaukee artists, including “pieces by established, full-time, working artists, Cynthia Brinich-Langlois, Demitra Copoulos and Anja Notanja Sieger,” Cartier says. “Tony Shiro has been an occasional artist for many years working in paper, fiber and found objects. Joe Massinisso is a printmaker who produces some of the most precise and evocative images I’ve seen. Mark Lawson does sculpture and assemblage and has just recently retired as a curator at MIAD and is re-establishing himself as an artist. Many long-time Riverwesterners might be familiar with the outside art and poetry of Bradley Burns (Saved by the Light). He will have two pieces in the show.”

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All of their work will speak directly to the theme of monsters. Cartier quotes comic book artist Mike Cary who once said, “We make our own monsters, then fear them for what they show us about ourselves.”

At “Monsters’” opening reception, the spooky mood will be enhanced by a musical instrument forever linked by Hollywood to the uncanny and the unsetting. Jon Liedtke of the Milwaukee Theremin Society will shape eerie tones with his hands across the oscillators of the electronic instrument.

“The show’s subtitle reflects our general fascination with anxiety and the unknown,” Cartier says. “I hope the artist's pieces provoke viewers to see themselves in the work and also offer an exhibit that is weirdly fun and engaging.”

“Monsters: Metaphors of Anxiety and Fascination” opens with a reception, 4-6 p.m. Saturday, November 7 at Jazz Gallery Center for the Arts, 926 E. Center St. It runs through January 9.