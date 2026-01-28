Cedarburg Artists Guild Turns 45

× Expand Photo via Cedarburg Artists Guild - Facebook Cedarburg Artists Guild - Plein Air An artist paints beside Cedarburg Creek during the Cedarburg Artists Guild's Plein Air festival

The Milwaukee area is loaded with organizations devoted to all forms of the arts and The Cedarburg Artists Guild (CAG) is another stitch in this quilt of rich and diverse groups. Founded in 1981, the organization is celebrating 45 years in 2026.

“One of our goals is to educate the public on the quality of art and the different types of mediums and the creative process,” said the guild’s president, Justine Heinrichs.

The guild has four main events; Plein Air, Covered Bridge Studio Tour, the Annual Juried Event and the Holiday Art Fair. On top of this, the guild regularly hosts events teaching art on a variety of subjects from watercolor to oil to felting and many others.

The Plein Air festival has become a Cedarburg staple, bringing art across Downtown Cedarburg. This year the seven-day event runs from May 30 to June 6 and will dot the quaint town with a flurry of hard at work artists and curious art enthusiasts and passers-by. It is the only major event

CAG operates that allows non-members to participate. Artists must submit their work on a first come, first serve basis to be included.

“It’s really cool to come and watch them work. They work really quickly to get things wall ready,” explained Heinrichs.

Though CAG serves the communities of Washington and Ozaukee counties in particular it is by no means limited to them as the Plein Air festival involves a diverse group of visitors and participants. “People from all over the country come to do it, as well as our own members in the local area,” said Heinrichs.

Studio Tour

The Covered Bridge Studio Tour—though smaller than Plein Air—packs quite a punch in its regard. The tour guides people to different member artists' studios and allows them to learn

firsthand from the artist about the process of creating art on a variety of modalities.

Whether events for members or the large non-member Plein Air festival, CAG serves as an educator and showcase for art in its many forms. “The public gains an appreciation for the art and process,” said Heinrichs about the festivals.

“People can also see how the artist views nature and wildlife in this area,” she continued. Tying it all together, CAG’s robust health as an artist organization is testament to the strong support it receives from its community. It is completely volunteer run, with all of its organization, preparation and funding carried out by community volunteers.

Sponsors from the community and CAG’s social media presence boost the organization’s visibility. “We are very welcoming. We’re just about art as a creative process. There's an opportunity to learn from each other,” says Heinrichs.