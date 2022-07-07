Creative Energy at Enchanted Werk

× Expand Image: enchantedwerk.com Annia Leonard 'Mountain of Gold' painting Annia Leonard's painting 'Mountain of Gold'

Annia Leonard is an artist, model, teacher and community organizer who owns the online metaphysical shop Enchanted Werk. Born and raised in Milwaukee, their various creative and community outlets are governed by the balance of individual spirituality with collective healing. Leonard has lived in many Milwaukee ZIP codes which has aided them immensely in understanding our city’s social and cultural dynamics. They also work as a coordinator for organizations MKE Good Food Bus (who deliver fresh produce from local farms to Milwaukeeans) and Priceless Incite (who help Black women and girls heal from sexual and domestic violence).

Enchanted Werk was launched in January 2021, and Leonard explains why.

“The reason that it’s a thing is because I recognize that I really love creating but I don’t have a particular medium that I choose as the one thing I promote or share with the world. Enchanted Werk encompasses all of my creative energy; anything that I do, I do with a lot of intention. It’s almost always spiritually connected to something that I’m going through while also a reminder that I’m blessed in so many different ways. With that comes responsibility; I’ve been through a lot of turmoil in my life, especially in the past couple of years. It’s taken a lot for me to recognize that I won’t always be able to just blend in, and sometimes I feel called to the forefront—that’s what Enchanted Werk is for.”

The products and services Enchanted Werk sells include tarot reading, visual art, resin pieces and talisman, clothing, necklaces, chess sets, and model contracting. Recycled art is a particular passion of Leonard’s.

They explained, “I’ve always been into using materials that you don’t typically think of to make art, especially things that we consider trash like chip bags and soda tabs. Then I started creating more wall paintings. I try to not only use things I throw away but also things I find at community cleanups. Whatever people find I’m willing to compensate them for.”

Making a Statement

“I’m often in food deserts and places where there’s high trauma, and that trauma branches into food and housing insecurities. I’ll find wrappers from quick food because people don’t have a lot of grocery stores, or I’ll find tobacco wraps, so I’ll take things like that and create a statement of some kind through art. One of my favorite pieces I’m selling right now is a collage that says “Decriminalize” on it.”

Leonard’s life path number is seven, which represents mysticism in numerology. “It's super prevalent because we go through life having a lot of awakenings where you realize how connected so many things are,” they said. “Seven also means that my karma is ten times worse so bad energy will always backfire on me. My ancestors and spirit guides are always keeping track of what I’m doing so I keep myself in check (laughs).”

As far as modeling, they recently represented Milwaukee County in the Miss Wisconsin USA pageant but ran as Mixx Wisconsin USA with respect to them being non-binary. There, they participated in a gallery night where they showcased clothes and artwork.

Now, they are running to be a model on the cover of Maxim.

“I’m grateful to be able to access this opportunity because I know that some of my siblings wouldn’t be able to with the qualifications,” Leonard said. “I’m determined to use this platform to not only uplift my community, but I also really love modeling because I’m using my body for art. I’m not a body-shy person; I grew up getting bullied about my skin tone and body size, but my mother at home was very loving about how I looked, so I had that duality growing up.

“As I got older I learned to stand into my power and recognize that confidence really does bring beauty. I want to show people that regardless of how folks want to label you or write you off, you still determine who you are and how you’re perceived. Having the tattoos and scars that I have while not covering them up will open up the idea that there’s more to the fashion industry than what we’re force-fed.”

Leonard plans to focus more on clothing design in the coming months. They will be fundraising for Priceless Incite in August. Visit Enchanted Werk here. Vote for Leonard for Maxim here.