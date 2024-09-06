Good Light Art Therapy to Hold Open House Sept. 21

× Expand Good Light Art Therapy Open House

Art Therapy Open House

Sample the benefits of art making—for free—by attending a staggered open house of Good Light Art Therapy, LLC on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. The space is modestly sized and takes inspiration from the Swedish concept of Lagom, which means “just the right amount.” Only three people will be hosted at a time. Bring a friend or two—or come alone and meet someone new! Time slots are up to 40 minutes and require advance registration.

Art Therapy Defined

Art therapy is gaining a lot more attention in recent years. Still, a lot of people aren’t familiar with art therapy or think it’s just for kids. As a profession, it’s been around since the 1940s. It can be defined as simply “the intentional use of art making to enhance well-being.” Of course, for it to be “art therapy,” it needs to include the help of an art therapist! art therapists are master’s-prepared professionals who have knowledge in psychological theories, relationship dynamics, and art materials and processes.

About Good Light

Good Light Art Therapy, LLC is a boutique art therapy practice in Glendale, WI owned by Rachel Biel, ATR-BC. LPC. “I chose the location for a few reasons—it’s close to the highway for easy accessibility, it offers ample parking, and, most importantly, I instantly clicked with my suitemates. I value harmony immensely and needed to practice in a space where I felt comfortable so I could offer that same experience to my clients.”

Regarding the name, “I named the business ‘good light’ after my partner, Subhadeep, whose name literally means ‘good light’. He’s been a tremendous support to me and he gives me courage to follow my dreams. Also, I liked the symbolism around finding your spark; what makes you special? Resilient?”

For more information about art therapy and workshops, visit: goodlightartterapy.com