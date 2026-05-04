Grohmann Museum Exhibit Focuses on Veterans and Service

× Expand Photo by Dennis Darmek "Boots in the Sand" exhibition photo by Dennis Darmek

The Grohmann Museum’s newest opening pairs exhibitions by contemporary American artists on America’s military. Ohio-born Mary Whyte’s “We the People: Portraits of Veterans in America” consists of 50 large-scale watercolor depictions of former service people from many backgrounds and several wars. Milwaukee photographer Dennis Darmek’s “Boots and Sand: The Marines of 29 Palms” focuses on a certain base in the California desert, home to the 7th Marines, his unit in Vietnam.

“It wasn’t necessarily well-planned,” Darmek says of the first of his two visits to the sprawling base in the Mojave Desert, an almost lunar landscape of rock and sand. He was on a family vacation at nearby Joshua Tree National Park when curiosity led him to revisit 29 Palms, where he received training in 1969. “It took a half day of paperwork and waiting at the main gate,” Darmek says. He underwent a quick FBI check and was aided by his Veterans Administration card, showing “service-related disabilities” from Vietnam.

When finally admitted to the 1,100 square-mile military reservation, “I hung out in the less restricted areas, the athletic fields where Marines do their two-mile ruins,” he recalls. “I told them my story about being here in 1969 and were open to me taking these pictures. Some groups of Marines wanted to be photographed, and I was happy to oblige.”

“Boots and Sand: The Marines of 29 Palms” is comprised of two dozen color photos, portraits of individuals and group shots. He caught moments of relaxation between exercises as well as field maneuvers in progress. In a posed photo, a platoon gathers atop a tank with their unit pennant flying. In an action shot, a Black woman, a lance corporal only five-feet tall, weighing 108 pounds, carries a six-foot, 200-pound white Marine in a body-carrying drill, simulating the evacuation of a wounded comrade from the battlefield.

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Focus on Diversity

Darmek’s first, unplanned visit to 29 Palms occurred in February 2024. For his more organized photo shoot in December of that year, he wrote to 29 Palms and received permission from the base commander. “I told them I wanted to focus on diversity within the Marine Corps,” and the military, in the waning days of the Biden administration, obliged.

As recently as World War II, the Marines were virtually a whites-only service, but the situation had already changed dramatically by the time Darmek enlisted. “I grew up in Port Washington, an all-white small town,” he says, “and my exposure in the Marine Corps was: My drill instructor was Black, the squad leader in my weapon’s platoon was Navajo, and my gun team leader was Chicano.” Darmek left college after one semester to join the Marines for adventure and self-discovery. “I think of it as a better education about life and social issues than anything I could have had sitting in a classroom.”

No women served in Marine combat roles during Darmek’s service years, but the photos he shot for “Boots and Sand” reveal that women have been incorporated into the Corps’ frontline and must pass the same endurance tests as their male squad members.

Expand Photo by Dennis Darmek "Boots in the Sand" exhibition photo by Dennis Darmek

In selecting the photos for “Boots and Sand,” Darmek asked, “are they interesting photographs and then, are they interesting people?” He was also attracted to the Mojave as the backdrop, “a beautiful desert studio. I love the templates of brown, beige and sepia. The sky was constantly amazing.”

During his visits to 29 Palms, Darmek talked with his subjects when possible, getting their names and understanding their tasks, similar but sometimes different than his instruction as a Marine more than half a century ago. They are better trained than he was; he observed a class on critical thinking for master sergeants. He found that many have “a sense of wanting to serve” and are seeking “a stability that some people find they need.” With college benefits and good pay, military service can be a ladder out of poverty and a pathway to citizenship for immigrants.

“That the Marines have taken such diversity, put them in the same uniform and made them a cohesive community is not to be taken lightly,” Darmek concludes. “It makes the current efforts to get rid of diversity all the more frustrating. It’s important that our military looks like us, and unfortunately, they are trying to change that.”

“We the People: Portraits of Veterans in America” and “Boots and Sand: The Marines of 29 Palms” opens on Thursday, May 7 with a reception 5-8 p.m. and an artist’s talk at 6:30. The two exhibits are up through August 23.