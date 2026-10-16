How Jewish Americans Created the Comic Book Industry

Expand Courtesy of Jewish Museum Milwaukee Superman issue No. 25 - reproduction A reproduction of DC Comics' "Superman, No. 25"

Superman was invented in 1938 by two Jewish kids from Cleveland, Jerry Siegel and Joe Schuster. They grew up on a diet of pulp sci-fi and Sunday comic strips, fields where Jewish Americans held a prominent place. Their idea for a superhero-in-disguise, his alien origins concealed beneath the blandly affable image of Clark Kent, encoded their experiences as children of refugee immigrants in a society where difference could be dangerous as Kryptonite.

Their stories and their work, amongst many others, are at the heart of “Chosen Heroes: The Jewish Comics Experience” at Jewish Museum Milwaukee. Although the exhibition’s scope is wide, much of it is focused on the Jewish pioneers of America’s comic book industry, a once reviled trade that quickly colonized the imagination of adolescents and gradually ascended to the summit of world pop culture. By 2018, half of the 10 highest grossing movies of the year were based directly on comic books. The DC and Marvel universes were created by Jewish American demiurges.

“Jewish artists invented the modern superhero,” says Molly Dubin, the Jewish Museum’s curator. “They were second generation Americans, and it wasn’t by chance that they became so influential in the comic book industry.” Excluded by antisemitism from many economic sectors, American Jews took an early lead in turning movies into an industry, made fortunes from rags and scrap metal and mined the untapped market for African American music. “Comic books were a fledgling endeavor,” Dubin continues. “It was an opportunity for them to step into a new creative space and make it their own.”

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Traumatic Origins

The origin stories of several golden age superheroes crafted by Jewish authors are strangely similar. Superman, Bob Kane’s (Robert Kahn’s) Batman and Stan Lee’s (Stanley Lieber’s) Spider-Man all lost their parents to crime and catastrophe. Encoded memories of pogroms? All three lived in disguise, concealing crucial parts of themselves, much like ethno-religious immigrants wrestling with the opposing demands of heritage and assimilation. All three knew there was a lot of bad in the Promised Land of America, albeit, their battles were initially encoded as crime fighting.

Expand Photo courtesy of Jewish Museum Milwaukee Superman creators Siegel and Schuster Superman's creators Jerry Siegel and Joe Schuster

“Superman is not Jewish but stood for Jewish values,” Dubin says. “The comic books championed the oppressed. The artists used the medium to speak to what was going on.”

If Superman and Batman were content at first to chase urban villains, they decided to fight a larger conflict after the outbreak of World War II in Europe. In a 1940 cartoon for Look magazine included in “Chosen Heroes,” Superman sweeps into Europe, snatches Hitler and Stalin and brings the dictators back alive for trial by an international tribunal. That same year, Captain America, a new invention by Jack Kirby (Jacob Kurtzberg) and Joe Simon (Hymie Simon), came out swinging. The comic book’s first issue showed him punching out Hitler, one year before the U.S. went to war with Nazi Germany. By 1942 Batman and Superman were selling war bonds and serving the war effort. Also among the exhibit’s samples of Jewish comic book contributions is a Superman public service ad condemning prejudice based on race or religion. In light of this history, Art Spiegelman’s Maus should have surprised no one.

“The comics are steeped in Jewish history and culture,” Dubin says, “and are so embedded in the fabric of American culture that it’s not really apparent—until you pull back the layers.”

The gallery design for “Chosen Heroes” pops with bright primary colors, text panels designed to resemble cartoon frames and a painted skyline suggesting the superheroes’ fantasy urban America of Metropolis and Gotham City. “Chosen Heroes” links the Fantastic Four’s The Thing to the Golem of Jewish folklore and encompasses a range of themes including Yiddish newspaper cartooning, Milwaukee’s Denis Kitchen (Krupp Comic Works), Will Eisner (his father painted Yiddish theater sets), Hebrew-language comics (Miki Moaz) and the emergence late last century of explicitly Jewish superheroes such as Shaloman.

“Chosen Heroes” The Jewish Comics Experience” runs Oct. 16-Feb. 14 at Jewish Museum Milwaukee, 1360 N. Prospect Ave. For more information, visit jewishmuseummilwaukee.org.