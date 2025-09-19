Jennifer Bastian's ‘Born on a Ripple Exhibit Explores Grief, Parenting and Community

Expand Photo by Jennifer Bastian Photographs and Iron Board Textile Sculpture

Artist Jennifer Bastian’s “Born on a Ripple” exhibition celebrates both life and death as it grapples with the clashes and complexities of grieving, parenting, seeing global injustices happen daily and finding a sense of community in an isolating world. Bastian has reckoned with all such things in recent years. A photographer and fiber artist living with chronic pain, she finds both her camera’s viewfinder and the stitching or sewing with fibers to be positive forces in her nervous system regulation. A combination of these two mediums produces “Born on a Ripple,” currently on display at Tooth + Nail Studio & Gallery, 2018 S. First St Suite 308. The show runs through October 7.

“Born on a Ripple” pairs various analog photographs with textile works and mixed media objects, each complementing one another’s context. The show’s title derives from a phrase Bastian’s daughter once said. Bastian describes the show as “funny and sweet but also ominous.”

“I was compelled to make this work in order to be who I am in other aspects of my life,” Bastian explains. “I had to look at how much I was suppressing that I didn’t want to anymore.” The exhibition especially touches on Bastian's grief surrounding her second mother’s passing in 2022. “I knew it would be devastating, but there’s no way to prepare yourself,” Bastian adds . “I’ve had other deaths of people I love in my life, but I did not understand how much it can open your heart in a not fun way.”

She continues, “I want to be a good parent who can be a model in ways that my parents couldn’t because of the tools they were given. I have the opportunity to make choices for how I show my daughter she can live.”

Memories and Opportunities

Happy, silly and poignant memories alike are communicated by Bastian through street and nature photography hung about the gallery. One textile piece hangs off the dowel of a medicine cabinet, which itself can be opened to reveal scraps of clothing previously owned by Bastian’s second mother. There is another sculptural piece that contains a found wooden ironing board wrapped in a quilt and Irish linens.

Bastian is excited to be working with Tooth + Nail for “Born on a Ripple,” affirming, “Janelle is amazing. She is busting her butt to make a space for community that is not just a place where you spend money, while also having workshops where artists can have another source of income. She’s also allowing me to require masks at my event, where not every place is.”

Originally from Oak Creek, Jennifer Bastian has been making art for as long as she can remember. “I said I wanted to be an artist when I was three,” she says. “In second grade I had a journal that said when I grew up, I wanted to live in an apartment with a cat and be an artist (laughs).”

Bastian acquired her first camera at the age of 12, and had a number of great teachers in Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) who encouraged her to pursue art. She graduated with a degree in photography from the School of the Art Institute of Chicago and subsequently received her master's degree from UW-Milwaukee. Bastian has lived in Madison since 2016 and is currently artist-in-residence at Thurber Park.

Upon finishing school, Bastian began working with fiber arts in large-scale installations, being drawn to the comforting nature of quilts, rugs and tapestries. “Having them present changes the tone of the room,” she observes. “It can diffuse tension or create a touchstone or an icebreaker.”

Bastian’s chronic pain worsened in 2019 when she was pregnant with her daughter, hindering her ability to continue to make large-scale installations. “I didn’t understand what was going on,” Bastian remembers. “You also can’t go places and do things with a baby while suffering from chronic pain.”

She pivoted to making smaller works like fiber sculptures while also learning about bereavement quilts. Bastian notes, “I like to use things that have had a previous life, like things I find at thrift stores, or things from my own collection of sheets and fabrics.” At the same time, she found community in disability justice circles while also beginning to contemplate topics of material waste, climate change, labor exploitation and colonialism with her work.