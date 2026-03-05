Jewish Museum Milwaukee Explores Identity in a New Exhibit

Expand Image courtesy of Jewish Museum Milwaukee Double Elvis (Elvis Presley) by Jac Lahav (2025) Double Elvis (Elvis Presley), 2025, acrylic on canvas by Jac Lahav

Elvis, Jewish? Perhaps the most surprising entry in the “48 Jews: Layers of Identity” exhibition is a portrait of the King drawing a six-gun. Inspired by a movie still, painter Jac Lahav portrays two Presleys in one frame—a dual identity? Elvis had Jewish friends throughout his life, wore a Chai and, according to recent research, might have had a Lithuanian Jew deep in his mother’s ancestry.

According to the exhibit’s curator, Jewish Museum Milwaukee’s Molly Dubin, Lahav was inspired to begin his expansive series of Jewish portraits in response to the stereotyping of American Jews as white, Ashkenazi, Eastern European in origin. “He wanted to explore the breadth of Jewish life and explore how identity is created.”

“48 Jews” contains many surprising faces, including Zhao Yingcheng, a Ming dynasty philosopher and member of the Jewish community that took root at the east end of the Silk Road. And then there’s Milwaukee-reared Madame Goldye Steiner, a Black woman who became a cantor and Yiddish theater performer in New York. At the museum’s behest, portraits of other Milwaukeeans are included in the show, including actor Gene Wilder and philanthropist Helen Daniels Bader.

Lahav worked his portraits entirely from photographs and online sources. The idea for “48 Jews” came from Gerhardt Richter’s 1972 German contribution to the Venice Biennale, “48 Portraits.” “All of them were white men,” Dubin says. “There was a uniformity to it. In opposition, Jac Lahav counters with diversity yet pays homage to Richter’s format.” Each of the 48 paintings is identical in size, 24x24. Lahav is “also examining the idea of portraiture,” Dubin adds. “Does it have to be representational? Or can it be abstract or represent the person’s inner identity?”

Likewise, there is stylistic diversity as well as continuity—a recognizable method of applying paint—in Lahav’s portrait series. Ruth Bader Ginsberg and Albert Einstein are instantly recognizable; Lahav’s depictions of a young whoosh-haired Bob Dylan and a stolid Hank Aaron in baseball cap are also fully representational. Imagination plays with his portrait of Emma Lazarus, whose poem (“huddled masses yearning to breathe free …”) is inscribed on the base of the Statue of Liberty. Lahav poses her in a period dress printed with Lady Liberties, each one eying the other. For reasons more idiosyncratic than apparent, painter Mark Rothco’s shirt is covered with cats, and Barry Manilow has no less than six faces. The face of the enigmatic Franz Kafka is a blur.

Text panels provide biographical and historical context. “I don’t think there is a general understanding of the diversity within Judaism and the Jewish people, and how that diversity came to be through exile, immigration and integration into different parts of the world,” Dubin explains. The exhibit also includes video and interactive elements. In addition to the “48,” the exhibit concludes with 18 portraits of Anne Franke, with Lahav respectfully treating the many ways she has been interpreted by readers of her diary.

“48 Jews” is a deliberate cross-section of professions and vocations, representing science, music, literature and activism. “No matter what your background, you will find a connection to your own story,” Dubin says.

“48 Jews: Layers of Identity” runs March 6-September 6 at Jewish Museum Milwaukee, 1360 N. Prospect Ave. For more information, visit https://jewishmuseummilwaukee.org/