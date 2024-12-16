La Toya M. Hobbs ‘Carving Out Time’ at Milwaukee Art Museum

× Expand Photo via LaToya M. Hobbs - latoyamhobbs.com LaToya M. Hobbs with ‘Points of Contact’ LaToya M. Hobbs with ‘Points of Contact’

I had the pleasure of seeing LaToya M. Hobbs’ exhibition “Carving Out Time” (on view through January 5) on the day before I departed for the visual art circus of the Miami Art fairs. I was actually thinking about her work as I drifted to sleep on a 737 somewhere over Louisville; how their rippling hash marks matched the pulsing waves breaking on the surface of Lake Michigan. Measured, orderly, and intimate, the exhibition served as an apt counterpoint to the sprawling, fragmented, and very public party fizzing and hiccupping away in Miami.

Hobbs’ series of five large, mounted prints-on-paper are mirrored across the Bradley Family Gallery by their wood-block mirror-image mothers, providing a deep look into the artist’s very involved process. Hobbs’ 8 x 12-foot images of interiors invite the viewer directly into their familial, domestic settings, a point-of-view recalling Vermeer’s familiar settings but on a Las Meninas scale. The subject matter of the prints draws directly from her experiences as a mother, partner and working artist.

Each of the five works are presented as a “scene,” which encourages a temporal and sequential read. And indeed they progress through a day of Hobbs’ life accordingly. Scene 1: Morning shows Hobbs and her partner being jostled awake in their bed by restless children—an experience in which anyone with children is all too familiar. The story moves on through Homeschool and Housework, Dinnertime, Bedtime for the Boys, and, finally, The Studio, where we finally see her flying solo. Even when she’s managed to make it to her creative sanctuary, Hobbs breaks the fourth wall, looking outward, as if we the viewer, her audience, are one more partner in her multi-layered life.

Managing Love and Responsibility

Hobbs’ routinized narrative is served brilliantly by her patient and dutiful marks. Each careful groove in the wood panels is a reminder of the incremental steps involved in managing her intertwined loves and responsibilities. The wood blocks rise to level of sculpture and are worthy of regard far beyond their function as agents. They’re magnificent and alluring objects in their own right. The relationship between the thatch of individual grooves on their faces to the solidity of the printed compositions provides a brilliant lesson in how little things add up to produce magnificent, organized, meaningful, generous results. In childcare, in relationships, in maintenance, and in art. One can feel the sensitivity and coordination simmering inside the gallery. The 10 works surround, swaddle, invite, and encourage viewers through a day in one completely integrated and exceedingly complex life.

Meanwhile in Miami a million magical pieces don’t add up to much more than the value of their opulent parts. The Miami fairs are bright, shimmering, and exciting. But they’re also fleeting and static. The works there don’t say a lot about the lives and practices of their practitioners. The setting is a magical paradise, removed from the galleries, which are removed from the studios of the contributing artists. The work gets packed up with the fancy car and vodka sponsor displays and the tents come down.

One of the last sights I had before leaving Miami was of emerald waves breaking against the shore, which I watched from inside. By that time the art party was replaced by sunbathers mostly ignorant to the orgy that had taken place there the day before. Like the fair those salty waves were brilliant, alluring, and short lived. Nothing like waves on Lake Michigan from one-thousand feet: lined up forever in all directions like countless faithful champions of a separate project; one less glamorous, but far more expansive, enduring, and fulfilling in the end.