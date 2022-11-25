Lake Country Artists to Celebrate with Studio Tour in December

× Expand Photo: Janet's Jewels Janet's Jewels Janet's Jewels

Monches Artisans are hosting a 40th anniversary Open House, December 2-4, through the scenic Holy Hill area. According to organizer Janet Libbey of Janet’s Jewelry, “There will be four stops included in this year’s tour hosting approximately 12 artists of varying and diverse talents. A fifth stop is added on Saturday, Dec. 3. In addition, two local establishments also patriciate offering food and drinks.” Participants include:

Janet’s Jewels: Janet Libbey melts, blows, and fuses glass to make beautiful jewelry and glass pieces. In addition, during the COVID shutdown, Libbey became a silversmith and has enhanced her jewelry selections with fine yet affordable silver jewelry. Her work has been featured in several trade journals.

Fat Turtles Confections: Bob Blue has been making fine chocolates for over 10 years. Blue carefully selects the raw chocolate he uses, roasts his own nuts, and makes his own caramel to create his beautiful and tasty chocolate turtles, as well as chocolate covered caramels, toffee, nuts and other delicious treats.

Krauski Art Glass: Bob Krauski is a sought-after stained-glass artist who has been making beautiful art pieces for over 40 years. He and his wife, Mary, have been business partners throughout. He is most often commissioned to create intricate glass walls or windows for business, galleries, or high-end homes. He has been commissioned by University of Madison Hospital and is currently working on a project for them. For the tour, Krauski will create affordable annual holiday ornaments.

Monches Hill House will have various artists, such as a potter and wood sculptor. Also on hand will be a beekeeper. It was built in 1842, with lots of history.

Janet Libbey answered some questions.

Tell us about your business, Janet's Jewelry.

I started making jewelry over 20 years ago. As a Mother’s Day gift, my family had me attend a glass melting class (known as “lampworking”) 15 years ago and my love for working with glass was born. I have perfected my trade over the years and am now a featured artist as well as online instructor.

I use small glass rods and torches to melt glass into various shapes to include in her jewelry. I use various techniques to encase air bubbles or add depth to various shapes and forms to create beautiful yet affordable pieces.

In addition, I have two kilns that heat to nearly 2,000 degrees to melt glass into plates, vases, bowls, and various other forms. I also do “glass weaving” where I actually weave molten strips of glass into beautiful designs.

During the COVID lockdown, I took the opportunity to learn from several silver artists to perfect my silver smith abilities. Added to my collections are beautiful silver jewelry pieces such as rings, necklaces, and pendants. I combine my trades with integrating silver and glass to make unique pieces.

I can be commissioned to make items for special occasions, for that unique gift, or to compliment a favorite outfit. My story and a sampling of my work can be viewed on her website: janetsjewelsboutique.com.

What is the website or link to Monches Artisans, and other ways to find information.

The best and easiest way to find information is via our website listed below. It has a link to a printable map, a detailed listing of the vendors, pictures, and a link to an aerial tour of the four stops. There will be something for everyone’s pocketbook available for purchase, along with refreshments. Come and join the experience.

The website is monchesartisans.com.