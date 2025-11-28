LaNia Sproles' Solo Exhibition ‘Fev3r Dr3@m’ Explores Mischievousness and Vulnerability

× Expand Art by LaNia Sproles “Swamp trade spotted” 2025, colored pencil, gouache, acrylic paint, pencil “Swamp trade spotted” 2025, colored pencil, gouache, acrylic paint, pencil

On display at Tooth + Nail Studio & Gallery (2018 S 1st St, Suite 308) currently is Fev3r Dr3@m, a solo exhibition by artist LaNia Sproles. With this collection of drawings, Sproles shares expressive portraits of themself, close friends and lovers, balancing mischievousness with vulnerability. “Fev3r Dr3@m” opened on November 8 and can be viewed through December 14.

A mix of new and older work, the “Fev3r Dr3@m’s” pieces depict figures in intimate settings like a bedroom, animated with strikingly fantastical imagery of frolicsome or salacious nature. A statement from Tooth + Nail reads, “It makes the viewer feel that they have been given a rare private invitation to witness the softest and sharpest parts of Sproles’ investigation of self, race, sexuality and power dynamics.”

In one of the largest pieces, Swamp Trade, Sproles’ friend Michael is depicted as a double figure with a heart-shaped flower as his genitals. Another piece features a figure voraciously eating the entrails of a rat. A third piece is of a past lover of Sproles’ with an erection ejaculating heart-shaped cum.

Spanning Mediums

Art by LaNia Sproles "Treacherous Pussy" 2025, colored pencil, acrylic gouache, flashe paint

Sproles, originally from Milwaukee and now based in Chicago, graduated with a BFA from Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design (MIAD) in 2017. Spanning mediums of drawing, printmaking and collage, their work often incorporates themes of self-perception, race, and queer and feminist theory. Sproles explains that “Fev3r Dr3@m” was inspired by the chaotic and tumultuous times of the last couple years. “I wanted to contribute what that felt like for me.” Sproles chose folks in their immediate community to draw. “These portraits are just extensions of these people in an imaginative sense, all taking part in a fever dream.”

Within the context of “Fev3r Dr3@m,” Sproles draws on the personal experiences of those depicted—many of whom are Black, Brown, queer, nonbinary and/or femme—in their juxtaposition of playfulness and sensitivity. “They all experience some type of strife, shared or specific to them,” Sproles notes. “It’s easy to understand the pain in the world when you see it show up in your immediate community, so I focus on what they’re going through, and it does all connect with how I view or perceive them, or how I care and adore them.”

The portraits effectively allow the subjects to breathe, while the “fever dream” component allows them to come to life as whimsical characters. “I’ll replace some of their body parts with other things, or they become almost fae-like,” Sproles elaborates. “It’s a space where they can explore other sides of themselves, or maybe even sides I project onto them that feel fitting.”

Vulnerable Figures

Art by LaNia Sproles "Feminine Mystique part 1: the seed" 2025, acrylic gouache, metallic watercolor, pencil, colored pencil

Sproles ascertains that their gravitation towards these mischievous yet vulnerable figures comes from their own experience growing up in a strict household and how they romanticized quality time with their friends. “I feel like I missed out on a lot of stuff, so I think a lot of that plays into why I fantasize about what my friend time would look like with these people in a different space.”

Two of the drawings are of newer friends of Sproles they had met upon moving to Chicago in 2023. Sproles enjoys drawing new people because it can be both a challenge to them as an artist as well as an exploration of Sproles’ relationship to that person. “It takes me maybe a year or so to really understand someone,” they reckon. “There’s been so many times where I’ve drawn people, and I’ve only known them for a bit but I feel this strong connection with them, but then the connection fails or it’s not as strong as I thought.”

They continue, “I don’t want people to feel I’m using them either, and that’s another reason why I want to take my time picking new subjects. I want it to mean something and want it to be coming from a genuine place.”

Sproles is pleased to be showing work in Milwaukee again and specifically at Tooth + Nail, affirming, “It’s harder to show the work I like making sometimes, and I like maintaining my integrity rather than have it shown in the most visible spot. I want my work to be in spaces where I feel respected and that hold values important to me, and I enjoy and respect Janelle, and I like that Tooth + Nail is a community space.”