Lisza Battikha’s Radical Visual Intentions

Lisza Battikha is a multidisciplinary visual artist specializing in interior design and fine artwork. She takes pride in crafting pieces with radical intention and detailed imagery often encompassing themes of metaphysics, identity, and womanhood. She’s currently art director and resident live painter for entertainment company Non-Pop.

Her creative interests were always there but it wasn’t until she was an adult when she really began exploring, as she explains.

“I’ve always been interested in design and furnishings and clothes. When I was in 7th grade I’d customize decor ideas with my mom for my bedroom. I actually didn’t do my first piece of art until I was 22 when I was in school studying to be a teacher, and that reawakened how all along I wanted to make my own stuff.”

“I was really inspired by Android Jones and his digital piece of two lovers, and from that point I started doing pieces here and there and started studying metaphysics. When I was 25, I quit my corporate job and started my Affirmation Series; it was about where I took the leap and then something will appear. Then I started working with The Miramar and I crossed paths with Moses and Tista who I’ve known since college, and they invited me to do some art with them for Non-Pop.”

“That was about three years ago. I’d done art for shows at a couple different places but I was never really trying to do it seriously … it was kind of for fun. But when I joined Non-Pop, we just clicked and I started doing art with them every week, and time has just flown by. It’s a really cool space to network and bring like-minded people together to see what kind of magic happens.”

For the last three years Battikha has been working on her “Goddess Series” in which her subject embodies different feminine energies that reflect stories of empowerment and self-determination. Also in the works is her “Hamsa and Evil Eye Series,” inspired by symbols of protection from the culture she was raised in.

Battikha’s fascination with metaphysics lies in seeking truth. “I believe that God is in the details and I live for the little things; the synchronicities,” she said. “When I read The Secret by Rhonda Byrne it made sense to me because I’ve always tried to maintain a positive attitude while still always questioning things. Once you hear a truth you can’t unhear it, and it opens up that dimension of your mind. The whole idea of spirit and science together was a really big turning point for me because it reaffirmed things I’d felt about myself. It felt like another language that I was already fluent in. As a creator, it’s my highest priority to consciously emit connective, universal truths throughout all my work channels.”

Battikha is first generation Palestinian and grew up in Jordan. Her identity and culture are important influences in her style as well.

“I’m coloring outside the boxes I’m put in while maintaining my core values as a modern Arab woman. It’s never too late to follow your dreams and commit to who you are at your core. Being born here and then moving to Jordan and then moving back here and being under all this pressure to get my college degree and achieve security in the outside world have been big themes.

“My ‘why’ is my family and fellow Palestinians—the people who don’t have a voice. We’ve been displaced and haven’t had that security. It takes a lot of risk to deconstruct some of that and be okay with what that’s going to look like to the outside world. I have a responsibility, and I believe in being ‘the change you want to see in the world’ and my aspiration is to use my artwork as a platform or conduit to shed light on the blatant injustices and systemic oppression in Palestine and in the city of Milwaukee. The conversations that I’ve had with people in person at every live art show have been so incredible and reaffirming because that’s my chance to share who I am. I will always fight for Palestine; for my people, for my ancestors, and for my family.”

Ancient Couture is Battikha’s conscious streetwear clothing line, which she’s currently designing the website for to launch this fall. Until then, you can find her painting at Non-Pop shows the first Saturday of every month at Mad Planet. The other next Non-Pop event is the Big Bang Boat Party on July 3. Tickets can be purchased here.