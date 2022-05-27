Meet Molly Chase, a Working Artist in Many Trades

Photo Credit: Sandy Reitman Molly Chase

Beyond her upcoming show on Friday, June 3 as part of Bay View’s Gallery Night (BVGN), Molly Chase is a working artist with her hands in many trades. I met Molly in her salon chair as she’s one of Milwaukee’s best for curly hair. We became fast friends after time spent at the salon together, oftentimes with my line of sight directly on her macrame pieces.

Chase is one of those people that can make something out of nothing into everything you wanted and more. It’s a big statement, but it’s true. During quarantine when salons were closed, she pivoted her business to professionally organizing and decorating for clients. She can organize a room while also making it chic with her style and handcrafted art.

I was fortunate enough to buy one of her favorite pieces she’s made made of macrame and a piece of driftwood shaped like a shark tooth. Now, she’s presenting an entire collection of similar items of different materials and sizes so everyone can add some texture to their art collection.

Your #BVGN show is at Freya Salon – what’s the connection?

I was one of the original owners of Freya with six others about 15 years ago, co-owning it until I decided to relieve some responsibility to pursue my other art projects. I’ve focused my hair business on curly and textured hair after noticing many salons did not offer this specialty. Milwaukee has a big market for diversified hair care. I still hold a chair at Freya and showcase my macrame work on its walls. It’s a very full-circle moment for me to have my third show be on the walls of the salon I helped start.

Stay on top of the news of the day

Subscribe to our free, daily e-newsletter to get Milwaukee's latest local news, restaurants, music, arts and entertainment and events delivered right to your inbox every weekday, plus a bonus Week in Review email on Saturdays. SIGN UP

Where do you find your inspiration and materials for these beautiful macrame pieces?

I’m a very visual learner so I look to Instagram a lot for craft inspiration and usually teach myself how to make things I like. Not to sound cliché, but I love long walks on the beach and that’s where I find the driftwood that acts as the base or mount for my pieces.

Do you have a favorite piece that you’ve made?

One of my favorite pieces I actually sold to you [Sandy]—it was a smaller one made driftwood looking like a shark tooth. I got so into the shape of the driftwood and wanted the final product to have animal-like features, which it did in the end. While I wasn’t working in the salon during the pandemic, I had a lot of time to create more pieces hence the show I have on June 3. Oh, and one more favorite piece you can see (and purchase) at Freya—it’s made from a set of real donkey bones and a total statement piece that can work in both modern and rustic spaces.

Photo Credit: Sandy Reitman Shark Tooth Macrame by Molly Chase

What is next on your creative radar?

I work as an interior designer for private clients and have my hands in some other crafts. I’ve been wanting to teach people how to macrame and use natural-based dyes for indoor fabrics but am focusing on my own macrame for now. I’ve called Milwaukee my home for as long as I can remember, and it brings me joy to help bring this aesthetic into other people’s lives while also getting them organized for optimal, well-designed spaces.

Where can people see your work and/or contact you?

My Bay view Gallery Night show is at Freya Salon—2318 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.—and you can see some of my work on my Instagram @mmmolly_ccchase. I also do custom art and personalized interiors design. And, of course, I continue to style and cut hair at Freya which has been a wonderful way to meet people from all over Milwaukee.