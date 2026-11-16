× Expand Photo by Dakota Barnes-Rush "Building Bronzeville" at Bronzeville Center for the Arts The "Building Bronzeville" exhibition at Bronzeville Center for the Arts in Milwaukee (2026).

A history told through art

Milwaukee's Black artists did more than create paintings and prints. They built spaces to share their work, published their own materials and helped shape the city's cultural life.

A new exhibition at the Bronzeville Center for the Arts is bringing that history back into view.

“Building Bronzeville: Milwaukee's Black Arts Movement” features more than 40 works and archival materials documenting the city's Black arts scene from 1967 to 1981. The exhibition includes paintings, screen prints, magazines, flyers and other printed materials.

On display at Gallery 507 (507 W. North Ave.), the exhibition shows how Black artists used creativity and community organizing to make space for their voices.

For Phoenix Brown, one of the exhibition's co-curators, the work also tells a story about how Milwaukee's Black arts community developed over time.

Brown said she became involved with the organization in 2024 through Mutópe Johnson. Her work at the center gave her a closer look at the artists and organizations that helped build the city's Black arts scene. “It wasn't just like, bam, there was artists producing, there's culture,” Brown said. “But it was like a slow, gradual progression over the last 60, 70 years.”

Sharing Ideas

That history is reflected in the materials gathered for the exhibition. Brown said she was especially interested in the publications artists created during the period.

Artists made their own magazines and other printed materials to share ideas, promote Black culture and encourage people to explore their creativity. Brown said those publications showed how artists could use their work to uplift Black communities while encouraging people to express themselves.

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The exhibition also highlights the different places where artists showed their work, including public libraries, the Inner City Arts Council and independent, do-it-yourself spaces. Those spaces gave artists opportunities to share their work with people in their communities.

Preserving the work and Stories

Brown said Milwaukee's Black arts history can be difficult to find because there is limited research and historical material readily available to the public. She pointed to the city's proximity to Chicago as another possible reason Milwaukee's contributions receive less attention.

The exhibition brings together artwork and archival materials from several collections, including the Milwaukee Public Library and the South Side Community Art Center in Chicago. Some of the pieces also come directly from artists.

The exhibition booklet identifies three works Brown discussed during the interview: Gerald Duane Coleman's Nightshade(1980), a lithographic print; Freida High W. Tesfagiorgis' Untitled (1968), a woodcut; and Evelyn Terry's The Naked Lady Picture with Dolls (1973), a screen print.

Brown said she appreciates how Tesfagiorgis' untitled work leaves room for viewers to interpret the relationship between the figures.

She also emphasized the importance of checking historical accounts. Oral histories can give people a direct connection to the past, but they still reflect individual experiences and perspectives. Written records can leave information out, too, she said. Researchers must examine their sources and make sure they understand whose perspective is being presented.

For Brown, preserving history means making sure the stories are available for people to learn from, while recognizing that no single account tells everything.

Passing History Forward

The exhibition also raises questions about what today's artists and cultural organizations can do to support younger generations.

Brown said older artists should share their knowledge, provide resources and help younger artists find opportunities. She described mentorship as a two-way relationship. Passing down knowledge matters, but artists and organizations must also listen when younger people ask for help. That means making opportunities available instead of keeping information to themselves.

Brown hopes young Black artists who visit the exhibition leave with a better understanding of their place in the city's creative community. “I think that art has always belonged to them,” she said. “You know, it still belongs to them.”

For Brown, that message is important because young artists should not feel discouraged from creating their own work.

The challenge is making sure the history behind that message does not disappear. Robyn Cherry, the center's media and communications manager, said much of Milwaukee's older Black artwork may still exist in private homes but remain out of public view. Some pieces could be stored in attics or basements. Others may hang in family homes without being recognized as important historical works.

Cherry said cultural institutions must recognize and value the artwork already created in the community. “Giving folks their flowers” is part of that work, she said. “Without them, we wouldn't be here.”

Building for the Future

Preserving that legacy is also part of the Bronzeville Center for the Arts' larger plans.

Cherry said the organization purchased three acres of land near North Avenue and King Drive for a future museum. The center received a $5 million state grant to purchase the property and prepare it for construction, she said.

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The project still requires zoning work, additional fundraising and the hiring of an architectural firm. Cherry said the organization is working through those steps but could not provide a specific construction timeline. The planned museum would give the center a larger space to support Black art and culture.

For now, the exhibition at Gallery 507 offers visitors a chance to learn about the artists and community leaders who helped shape Milwaukee's Black arts history. The work on display represents more than a collection of older paintings and printed materials. It documents how artists created opportunities for themselves, shared their ideas and built connections with their communities.

Brown's hope is that younger artists see those efforts as an invitation to continue creating. The history, she said, belongs to them, too.