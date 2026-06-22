Mitchell Street Arts Fosters Creative Community on Milwaukee’s Southside

× Expand Photo by Julia Watt Mitchell Street Arts' scrap metal robot MiSA’s scrap metal robot looks out onto Historic Mitchell Street.

Sam Wolf runs down their weekly class schedule. “We’re gonna have life drawing today, woodshop, photography ... tomorrow we have lino cut printmaking, our once-a-month hoop and poi workshop ... then Wednesday we have ceramics, salsa and bachata, oil painting ...Thursday we have mosaics, and we just started doing yoga, and then Friday is country line dance, bachata and salsa.” That’s not including the fire dancing class that debuted in mid-May or summer play rehearsals. All in, each class is free or pay-what-you-can.

Expand Photo by Julia Watt Mitchell Street Arts MiSA’s rainbow serape sidewalk leading up to their front entrance, honoring the neighborhood’s significant Mexican and Mexican American population. (2026)

Wolf is the executive director of Mitchell Street Arts (MiSA): a community hub for artistic and cultural education located on Historic Mitchell Street, founded in 2022. Offering a wide variety of social dance, ceramics, drawing, printmaking and other arts classes, MiSA aims to lower barriers to creativity no matter one’s age, skill or background.

Like many areas of Milwaukee’s predominantly Black and Latino/a/x Southside, the Historic Mitchell neighborhood experiences the disparate impact of city-wide issues fueled by Milwaukee’s history of red-lining, or racial housing segregation. Despite this, MiSA is a key player in the resilience of the neighborhood. Board president Shampayne Sifuentes affirms the importance of arts centers in places that are perceived as rough around the edges. “I’m happy to contribute to something that’s really building back the vibrancy of the area...just because you live in a ‘bad neighborhood’ doesn’t mean you don’t deserve to engage with art.”

A Passionate Local Crew

Wolf first joined as a makers’ space coordinator after previous work in arts education, overseeing the multi-faceted workshop on the lower level of MiSA’s space. “The makers’ space programming expanded much more than we ever assumed it would,” says Wolf. “What started with a class or two a week... now 70 programs a month.” After founding executive director Rew Gordon moved on to continued education in Chicago, Wolf was a natural fit to step into the leadership role.

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The entire MiSA team from board to educators is extremely skilled and passionate, many originally from or currently residing on Milwaukee’s Southside. Sifuentes, for example, began as a student and volunteer, eventually becoming an educator and board secretary. After only a year on the board, she was elected president.

Sifuentes — born and raised in Milwaukee save for a few years in rural Texas — says “Mitchell Street has been very foundational for me,” recalling accompanying her father, then experiencing disability, to the social security office just down the street. She has seen different eras of the neighborhood firsthand, including the more recent disinvestment and consequential degradation of the small business community.

She’s also a non-traditional artist, crediting her mother for always pushing her and her siblings to pursue creative extracurriculars. In college she studied psychology, but the ceramics bug stuck with her after a high school art class. At first, MiSA was an outlet for her to engage with ceramics while working full time, though as her commitment and consistency with MiSA grew, she was invited to teach a ceramics class. Her teaching methods merged her ceramics experience with her psychology studies, turning her classes into a sort of art therapy space.

She says imposter syndrome was a significant personal hurdle that MiSA helped her clear. “When people would offer me opportunities, I would turn them down because I didn’t think of myself as ‘big enough’ a person. Around five to six years ago, I started saying yes.” Now, as board president, Sifuentes is glad she said yes to MiSA and takes pride in representing them across Milwaukee, still teaching and attending classes whenever possible.

Expand Photo by Julia Watt Mitchell Street Arts' drawing studio MiSA’s drawing studio, set up for a figure drawing class.

Thanks to a combination of local philanthropy and volunteerism, MiSA offers consistent and engaging programming, from celebratory social events to recurring weekly classes. MiSA also hosts artist residencies, including TWIG: a six-month program in which selected artists run public workshops and have the option to host their own gallery show. “Many of our exhibitions are people who have never been an artist before, or they’ve maybe been an artist but have never had a show,” explains Wolf.

MiSA is home to Reinas Cafe, open during the gallery’s regular hours, an arm of Reinas de la Cancha (or Queens of the Court). The Milwaukee-based organization began in response to covid-related cancellations of girls volleyball programs and supports club sports in underserved areas of the city that often are skipped over for funding. Wolf furthers that girl’s and women’s athletics are often neglected in favor of men’s programs, “and that was something that [Adrian Lynch, owner of the cafe] wanted to rectify ... So every time you purchase something from Reina's Cafe, you're in effect supporting their mission directly.”

Hosting a cafe space was always part of the dream for MiSA, as expressed both by founders and neighbors. The intention was to create a third space in the neighborhood—somewhere residents can go besides work and home to gather with friends, grab a coffee and connect to WiFi—as well as to foster accessibility to MiSA’s gallery spaces by providing a lower-pressure reason to walk through the door. “Especially in areas of limited financial means...galleries can be very inaccessible,” Wolf argues. “They even look expensive: ‘Oh, I shouldn’t go in there, it’s too fancy,’ ...We want to change that. Our galleries are for everyone...you can [visit Reina’s] any time and come see the galleries, what we’re working on or what our programming is.”

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Wolf also expresses that the cafe is just one example of MiSA’s efforts to provide extracurriculars and a social space on the Southside that does not revolve around alcohol, a pervasive issue in Wisconsin especially for those working towards sobriety.

Impact and Future Hopes

Expand Photo by Sam Wolf Mitchell Street Arts - students A group of students show off their work in the MiSA makers’ space.

MiSA’s pay-what-you-can programming has undoubtedly lowered barriers to entry for the arts on Milwaukee’s Southside, but it’s also had interesting community effects. Sifuentes and Wolf both observe that the arts are often considered superfluous or limited to childhood. “That’s a mentality we’re fighting against all the time: the arts are not important, the arts are silly, the arts are for my little kid,” says Wolf. Other students come in unsure of their skill level, or in some cases their cognitive or physical ability. “Our teachers are adamantly, positively persistent,” Wolf beams. “We want you to come and participate [as you are] anyway.”

Both Wolf and Sifuentes have noticed that as MiSA’s reputation grows, students return, often bringing older family members or friends and creating an intergenerational domino effect. Sifuentes says that in these cases, adults who are lasso’d into MiSA classes by their younger relatives end up realizing they had desperately needed the mental escape, enrichment and joy that arts engagement provides—especially parents. Wolf corroborates:

“We have a tremendous amount of people saying, ‘My mom just died yesterday, and I don't know what to do with my life,’ or ‘I’m going through a divorce right now,’ ‘I'm going through unemployment,’ ‘I was in an accident recently so now I'm homebound either temporarily or permanently.’ It's really amazing the amount of people who find healing and happiness here or find a space to talk to people here. And those are sort of inevitably the things that come out when you're doing the arts.”

Beyond full family participation, Sifuentes and Wolf also have watched MiSA become a nexus of new relationship building. Classes are constant opportunities to form friendships simply by virtue of requiring a dance partner or sitting next to someone new. Sifuentes herself has witnessed several date nights at her classes, “which is really cute.” She also calls attention to the importance of MiSA’s year-round programming, pointing out a notable gap in Milwaukee’s indoor winter activities.

MiSA’s programming has also demonstrated how vital community arts spaces are in light of challenging political circumstances. Arts funding has been under increased fire in the last few years, stakes heightened by the Trump administration’s sweeping budget cuts, but this was already an issue in Wisconsin pre-Trump; as recently as 2024, Wisconsin was ranked 50th in the country for state-wide arts funding. Wolf shares, “I think the underlying message of arts funding getting cut all the time is, ‘we've cut the unimportant things,’ or ‘we've trimmed the fat.’”

Sifuentes acknowledges that the first few years of a nonprofit organization’s existence are their most vulnerable as they make a huge initial effort to prove their worth to the community and its benefactors, making the impact of national and state-wide budget shortfalls all the more challenging. These budget cuts leave some local philanthropists unable to support community-facing nonprofits in 2026, especially harmful during what are still early days for MiSA. “We strongly believe that this is simply due to the signs of our times,” says Wolf. “While occurrences like this can be disheartening, [we’re] exploring new ways of diversifying funding and looking toward sustainable and equitable sources of income that are mutually giving to those that contribute.”

Besides funding cuts, the current national sociopolitical climate has brought about immense fear for personal safety and well-being, especially for neighbors on Milwaukee’s Southside. Wolf feels that on top of this fear, divisive national and state politics have hewn deep rifts in local communities and social circles; but they also feel the arts can be a balm to this high tension and high stakes landscape. “I think that nothing is perhaps more communal than being able to create together ... that’s how you develop empathy,” Wolf says. “The arts bring in everyone, because everyone wants to create. It’s part of your humanity.”

MiSA constantly hosts public events in and around their exhibitions that are excellent entry points to their creative community. Former TWIG artist Yesica Coria’s show, The Many Lives of the Corn Husk, is on display until June 26 in MiSA’s gallery. Enjoy it before then or attend her closing reception from 6-9 p.m. on the 26th. Following Coria’s show is a multi-artist Community Practices exhibition, showcasing mixed media work of students, volunteers, teachers and community members. The opening reception is planned for July 9 at 6 p.m. More information can be found on their website.