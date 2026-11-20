Expand Photo courtesy of the Museum of Wisconsin Art Edward Steichen, Self-Portrait with Photographic Paraphernalia (1929) Edward Steichen, Self-Portrait with Photographic Paraphernalia, New York,1929. Gelatin silver print (printed 1985). Gift of Francesca Calderone-Steichen.

Art in the early 20th century produced numerous photographers of note, from Ansel Adams and Margaret Bourke-White to Lewis Hine and Edward Steichen. All of them saw their work as an art form, but one with a journalistic component that told distinct stories through their imagery.

The latter two lensmen—Hine and Steichen—had Wisconsin roots, and two new exhibits at the Museum of Wisconsin Art highlight some of their best work. In Steichen’s case, however, the photography this time comes secondary to his painting, an art form for which he may be less known, but in which he is no less expressive.

“In Exaltation of Flowers” opened October 24 and will run through May 30, 2027, in the West Bend museum. His mural featuring five 4.5-foot-by-10-foot panels of the flowers he himself grew in France is balanced by eight of his photographs, including portraits of actors Greta Garbo and Leslie Howard.

Thanks in part to his relationship with publisher Conde Nast, Steichen was one of the earliest fashion and personality photographers. His role, in fact, created a personality and society presence for himself as well, allowing him to walk as a peer among the early film stars and other celebrities he photographed. According to MOWA Executive Director Laurie Winters, Steichen also felt flowers played a role.

“Steichen believed that flowers could express the human condition, with each bloom having its own personality,” Winters says. “He viewed flowers as works of art, especially those that came out of his garden in France.”

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Born in Luxembourg in 1879, Steichen emigrated with his parents as an infant to the U.S., landing in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. The family moved Milwaukee when the future photographer was 10 and his artistic skills began to flourish. He also bought his first Kodak “box” camera and began experimenting with more immediate images, as well serving an apprenticeship with a local lithographer. In 1900, Steichen moved to Paris—who can blame him? -and eventually entered the international art scene.

As his influence grew, Steichen became one of the early “jetsetters” creating waves on both sides of the Atlantic Ocean, Winters says.

“He became part of the culture of the elite,” she adds, “bringing European sensibilities back to New York. He developed fashion and celebrity photography and was able pull innate characteristics out of his subjects through his work.” He was also a military photographer in both world wars.

Expand Photo courtesy of the Museum of Wisconsin Art Edward Steichen's "In Exaltation of Flowers" - MOWA Edward Steichen's "In Exaltation of Flowers" on view at the Museum of Wisconsin Art (2026).

“In Exaltation of Flowers” embraces some of these same sensitivities. The imagery of flowers and people has a distinctly Art Nouveau feel in keeping with the sensitivities of the day. Originally commissioned by New York couple Agnes and Eugene Meyer, the tempera-and-gold-leaf canvas is populated by celebrities of the day, including dancer Isadora Duncan and others, who were part of the era’s vibrant social scenes both here and abroad.

“For me his work offers an element of surprise,” Winters says. “I’ve always known him as an innovative photographer. In his day it was the novelty of his work that created an element of desire –whether sexual, commercial, or having to do with fame. All of that is present in ‘An Exaltation of Flowers’.”

Edward Steichen’s “In Exaltation of Flowers” is currently on display at the Museum of Wisconsin Art, 205 Veterans Ave., West Bend. Info: wisconsinart.org.