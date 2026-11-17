× Expand Photo courtesy of MOWA Museum of Wisconsin Art in West Bend The Museum of Wisconsin Art in West Bend.

Since its 2013 reopening in a striking new building in West Bend, the Museum of Wisconsin Art has seen attendance grow. With its focus on artists who have lived or worked in our state, MOWA staked out a unique presence among Wisconsin museums.

MOWA’s executive director, Laurie Winters, describes the museum’s entrance fees as “low-cost membership,” lower in fact than single-day admission at many museums. “Everyone who comes in the door is a member,” she says. “It’s a philosophical approach to creating accessibility and a sense of belonging. MOWA seeks to be a place of welcome—an entity to call home, whether having traveled from afar or part of a generational Wisconsin family. New innovative programming exists in harmony with cozy annual traditions that members look forward to year after year.”

MOWA has also taken its mission beyond West Bend, establishing MOWA|DTN at Milwaukee’s Saint Kate-The Arts Hotel, maintaining MOWA on the Lake (at St. John’s on the Lake) and displaying Wisconsin art at the Governor’s Residence in Madison.

“We spend a lot of time thinking about what gets overlooked,” Winters continues. “Sometimes, fresh ideas are right there in plain sight. That’s how we feel about cartoons as an art form. It flies under the radar, but Wisconsin has a rich cartoon history, with many notable cartoonists published in national publications as early as 1913. From Milwaukee to Iola to Tomah to Madison, comic creativity and contributions have come from all corners of Wisconsin. To honor this history and continue the state’s comic legacy, MOWA published Wisconsin Funnies: 50 Years of Comics in 2020 and created the Wisconsin Cartoonist Laureate, a three-year advisory role at the museum to develop educational programs that ensure the continued vitality of comic art in Wisconsin. In April 2026, Paul Noth became the first honoree.”

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This fall MOWA unveiled concurrent exhibitions featuring groundbreaking early 20th century artists Lewis Hine and Edward Steichen. Working with the national Art Bridges program, MOWA displays work on loan by Bruce Nauman, Georgia O’Keeffe and vanessa german. Holiday programming includes BLOOM (Nov. 6-8), their annual floral show; the Members Show (Nov. 14-Jan. 3); and Winter Week (Dec. 26-27, Dec. 30-31) with artmaking activities for children.

“MOWA offers something for everyone,” Winters concludes, adding that it is a destination during the holiday season.