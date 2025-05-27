New Gallery Opens in Bay View

× Expand Photo courtesy of No Instructions Jamms Stepanek - No Instructions Gallery James Stepanek opens the door to No Instructions Gallery in Bay View

This Friday, Bay View Gallery Night welcomes a newcomer to the neighborhood. No Instructions Gallery (2124 E. Rusk Ave.) is an inconspicuous storefront on a mostly residential street, just blocks away from South Shore Park.

Expand Photo courtesy of No Instructions Gallery James Stepanek - No Instructions James Stepanek works on preparing No Instructions Gallery for its opening exhibit 'Extra Pickles' highlighting works by Shane Walsh

Owner James Stepanek secured the lease in February after spotting the vacant spot on Craig’s List. He’s a creative director at Trusted Media Brands, a graduate of the fine arts and design programs at Kent State and an abstract painter. His first impulse on seeing the storefront was to rent it as his studio, but on second thought …

“I’ve always had the idea of a gallery in the back of my mind,” he says. “This space just clicked right away. It’s only a few blocks from where I live and it’s the perfect size. I always thought that a gallery would be too costly. This is affordable and close to home.

Stepanek stripped away layers of old linoleum to reveal the original maple floor. He painted the walls white, turning the compact cube into a blank canvas for displaying colorful artwork.

× Expand Photo courtesy of No Instructions Painting by Shane Walsh A painting by Shane Walsh

Expand Photo courtesy of No Instructions Painting by Shane Walsh A painting by Shane Walsh

No Instructions’ opening exhibit, “Extra Pickles,” focuses on paintings by UWM Prof. Shane Walsh. The name, Stepanek explains, refers to Walsh’s tendency to “do what his heart leads him to do, even if it means going overboard. Shane likes to keep a sense of humor in his paintings.” He’s already booked future exhibits into the fall season.

“I wasn’t part of the gallery community in Milwaukee,” he says. “I started following local artists on Instagram and cold calling them. They were receptive with working with me and having a new place to show their paintings.”

Stay on top of the news of the day

Subscribe to our free, daily e-newsletter to get Milwaukee's latest local news, restaurants, music, arts and entertainment and events delivered right to your inbox every weekday, plus a bonus Week in Review email on Saturdays. SIGN UP

At present, Stepanek is focused on artists from Milwaukee and Chicago. “I’d like a mix of younger and more established artists. I’m open to exploring artists from around the country but I’m still figuring it out. Learning how to curate shows opened up a whole new world for me.”

The opening reception at No Instructions runs 5-9 p.m. Friday, May 30. Regular hours will be Fridays from noon to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. during exhibits.